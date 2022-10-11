ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta

It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
SolSea NFT announces TrustWallet integration to safely explore crypto

SolSeaNFT announces Trust wallet integration. Trust wallet stores BEP2, ERC721, and ERC20, among other tokens. SolSea shares video tutorial for Trust wallet with Twitter followers. Solans integrates Trust Wallet and finally brings it to solder.io platform. Trust Wallet helps users to safely explore the world of crypto. In fact, Trust...
CoinShare launches Twitter bot to find the fair price of NFTs

The NFT market has exploded in the last year breaking all records. Though the world of NFTs seems quite lucrative, the NFT community faces a lot of difficulties. One of them is to find out the right price of an NFT. CoinShare, a popular crypto trading group has come up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygon#Public Use#Web3 Technology#Zk
MOBIX Partners teams up with Web3 Unicorn Unstoppable Domains

To create NFT domains, MOBIX and Unstoppable Domains bring DeFi out of the virtual world and into the physical one. NFT domains will enable MOBIX app users in more than 170 countries to complete transactions more rapidly thanks to our partnership with Unstoppable Domains. By providing innovative solutions to increase...
NFT fraud protection falls on brands and not marketplaces: explain industry execs

Brands that issue NFTs should hold the greatest responsibility to protect themselves and their potential investors from fraud, an NFT security executive suggested. In these cases, fraudsters utilized copyright or trademark infringements to defraud consumers, he added. One of the ways to eliminate NFT fraud is for platforms to encourage...
Here’s what industry experts think about the future of NFTs

Trading volumes for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have decreased by almost 98% since January, but according to numerous industry insiders, there is nothing to worry about because the technology is still developing and getting better. Although NFT market activity and sales volume slowed down in September, according to Jonathon Miller, managing...
Mango Hacker Pits Community Against Developers with Stolen Funds

Using the same governance tokens that were stolen in the theft, the hacker responsible for the $100 million breach of the Mango Markets platform appears to have voted for their plan for repaying the stolen assets. The majority of the plunder would be returned if the community agrees to pay...
