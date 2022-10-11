Read full article on original website
Legal expert: Trump could face even more trouble if Merrick Garland indicts him in D.C., not Florida
Former President Donald Trump could face additional legal peril if Attorney General Merrick Garland decides to indict him in Washington D.C. rather than Florida, a legal expert said. Garland could significantly expand the case against Trump if the DOJ files its indictment in the District of Columbia, Harvard Law Professor...
'Incredibly Damning Statements': Former Prosecutor For Robert Mueller Sees Trouble For Trump After Rally
Pleading ignorance may not be a valid defense for former President Donald Trump if he winds up criminally charged under the Espionage Act or for obstructing justice following a weekend rally in Mesa, Arizona, according to former Justice Department official and FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann. The federal government's investigation...
Trump Attorney Reportedly Blames Other Trump Attorney, Hires Her Own Attorney
"MAGA really does now stand for Making Attorneys Get Attorneys," wrote one former federal prosecutor.
MSNBC
Mark Meadows can't be happy about Georgia Trump probe's reported new witness
Mark Meadows has so far managed to elude a criminal probe in Georgia focused on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election results in the state. But a new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate.
Steve Bannon dubbed a ‘monstrous gaslighter’ after saying he’s worried about left’s ‘dangerous rhetoric’
Far-right agitator Steve Bannon accused the left of spewing “dangerous rhetoric”, a comment which earned him the title of “monstrous gaslighter” by online observers who were quick to point to examples of his own problematic history with inciting violence.“On media, it’s getting more and more frantic,” began the former Trump advisor on a Tuesday episode of his podcast. He’d noted earlier in the segment how the tightening races of Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms is causing the other side to “throw guys under the bus”.“It’s getting more and more, you know, I think dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and...
IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout
IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
FBI was reportedly warned agents were ‘sympathetic’ to Capitol rioters – live
NBC News reports No 2 Paul Abbate received warning about large number of bureau employees in email – follow the latest
The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition
If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
Lawsuit by Trump ally on trial in New York is tossed in Colorado
Days into the ongoing criminal trial of Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Colorado dismissed a lawsuit Barrack brought against the U.S. government seeking access to documents. Barack is currently standing trial in the Eastern District of New York for...
‘They are stealing Russia’: Adam Curtis on how hyper-capitalism wrecked a nation – and why Liz Truss must take heed
In the 1990s, Russia embraced an extreme economics that led to chaos and corruption. Now, writes the maker of explosive new series TraumaZone, Liz Truss is taking Britain down the same toxic path
Trump Lawyer Names 2 Other Attorneys In Meeting With Federal Investigators About Classified Mar-A-Lago Materials: Report
Donald Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, who was present when Mar-a-Lago was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, reportedly held talks with federal investigators on Friday and named two of the former president’s attorneys. What Happened: The lawyer, who signed a letter that certified that all sensitive records...
Stephen Colbert Trolls Rudy Giuliani In Off-The-Rails Times Square 'Interview'
"The Late Show" brings back actor John Lithgow to portray a boozed-up parody of the former mayor.
It's a Small, Small World in Photography
From the inner workings of a gecko to human tissues and dinosaur bones, the world looks a whole lot different through a microscope. The Nikon Small World Photomicrography competition highlights photos taken through a different lens. Now in its 48th year, this year’s photo competition received nearly 1,300 entries from 72 countries.
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday. The officials, who...
Cotton moves key aide to political operation
Brian Colas, the senator's counsel, is launching a political consulting firm and will work on Cotton's PAC.
Woman gets scammed by fake astronaut who said he needed money to return to Earth
A scammer claiming to be a Russian astronaut stole $30,000 from a 65-year-old Japanese woman after telling her that he needed that money to return home. The scammer contacted the woman living in the city of Higashiomi in Japan and asked her for the money through Instagram.
Surprise! Far-Right Creeps Are Defending Alex Jones, Generally Losing It
Within minutes of a Connecticut jury ordering conspiracist Alex Jones to pay $965 million for calling the Sandy Hook mass shooting a “total hoax” and causing a decade of emotional distress and harassment for the victims’ families, his supporters on the far right were defending his actions and saying the court’s decision was an attack on their First Amendment rights.
The problem(s) with the Republicans’ election focus on crime
About a month ago, Bill Clinton said Democrats still had a chance to hold on to the House and Senate, but it’d be a real challenge. “We have to note the Republicans always close well,” the former president said. “Why? Because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters about something.”
VIKTOR SHEVCHENKO: (Speaking Ukrainian). KELLY: Eighty-one-year-old Viktor Shevchenko (ph) was watering plants on his balcony in Dnipro Monday morning. It was a sunroom, completely enclosed by glass. A few minutes after he went inside to cook breakfast, a strike hit just outside his apartment. The force from the blast nearly knocked him over. His kitchen cabinets blew open. The windows on his balcony shattered inward.
