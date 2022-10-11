ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Mark Meadows can't be happy about Georgia Trump probe's reported new witness

Mark Meadows has so far managed to elude a criminal probe in Georgia focused on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election results in the state. But a new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Steve Bannon dubbed a ‘monstrous gaslighter’ after saying he’s worried about left’s ‘dangerous rhetoric’

Far-right agitator Steve Bannon accused the left of spewing “dangerous rhetoric”, a comment which earned him the title of “monstrous gaslighter” by online observers who were quick to point to examples of his own problematic history with inciting violence.“On media, it’s getting more and more frantic,” began the former Trump advisor on a Tuesday episode of his podcast. He’d noted earlier in the segment how the tightening races of Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms is causing the other side to “throw guys under the bus”.“It’s getting more and more, you know, I think dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and...
U.S. POLITICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout

IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
BUSINESS
MSNBC

The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition

If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
POTUS
coloradopolitics.com

Lawsuit by Trump ally on trial in New York is tossed in Colorado

Days into the ongoing criminal trial of Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Colorado dismissed a lawsuit Barrack brought against the U.S. government seeking access to documents. Barack is currently standing trial in the Eastern District of New York for...
COLORADO STATE
Tree Hugger

It's a Small, Small World in Photography

From the inner workings of a gecko to human tissues and dinosaur bones, the world looks a whole lot different through a microscope. The Nikon Small World Photomicrography competition highlights photos taken through a different lens. Now in its 48th year, this year’s photo competition received nearly 1,300 entries from 72 countries.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WGAU

Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday. The officials, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Surprise! Far-Right Creeps Are Defending Alex Jones, Generally Losing It

Within minutes of a Connecticut jury ordering conspiracist Alex Jones to pay $965 million for calling the Sandy Hook mass shooting a “total hoax” and causing a decade of emotional distress and harassment for the victims’ families, his supporters on the far right were defending his actions and saying the court’s decision was an attack on their First Amendment rights.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MSNBC

The problem(s) with the Republicans’ election focus on crime

About a month ago, Bill Clinton said Democrats still had a chance to hold on to the House and Senate, but it’d be a real challenge. “We have to note the Republicans always close well,” the former president said. “Why? Because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters about something.”
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Consider This from NPR

VIKTOR SHEVCHENKO: (Speaking Ukrainian). KELLY: Eighty-one-year-old Viktor Shevchenko (ph) was watering plants on his balcony in Dnipro Monday morning. It was a sunroom, completely enclosed by glass. A few minutes after he went inside to cook breakfast, a strike hit just outside his apartment. The force from the blast nearly knocked him over. His kitchen cabinets blew open. The windows on his balcony shattered inward.
WORLD

