SolSea NFT announces TrustWallet integration to safely explore crypto

SolSeaNFT announces Trust wallet integration. Trust wallet stores BEP2, ERC721, and ERC20, among other tokens. SolSea shares video tutorial for Trust wallet with Twitter followers. Solans integrates Trust Wallet and finally brings it to solder.io platform. Trust Wallet helps users to safely explore the world of crypto. In fact, Trust...
Here’s what industry experts think about the future of NFTs

Trading volumes for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have decreased by almost 98% since January, but according to numerous industry insiders, there is nothing to worry about because the technology is still developing and getting better. Although NFT market activity and sales volume slowed down in September, according to Jonathon Miller, managing...
CoinShare launches Twitter bot to find the fair price of NFTs

The NFT market has exploded in the last year breaking all records. Though the world of NFTs seems quite lucrative, the NFT community faces a lot of difficulties. One of them is to find out the right price of an NFT. CoinShare, a popular crypto trading group has come up...
Japanese gaming company Konami is hiring for NFTs, metaverse & Web3 expansion

Konami, the popular Japanese gaming company, is keen on growing its crypto-skilled talent pool along with focusing on developing metaverse and Web3 experiences besides an NFT marketplace. The firm, on October 13, announced about hiring a range of talent for ‘system construction and service development’ for Web3 platforms and future...
Cointelegraph is planning to turn articles into NFTs giving access to first 500 readers

Cointelegraph is turning articles related to the blockchain industry as digital collectibles into mintable NFTs . They are introducing their historical NFT collection crypto industry’s most memorable moments. Cointelegraph will allow crypto media outlets to turn their articles into mintable nonfungible tokens as they seek a decentralized catalogue of...
NFT fraud protection falls on brands and not marketplaces: explain industry execs

Brands that issue NFTs should hold the greatest responsibility to protect themselves and their potential investors from fraud, an NFT security executive suggested. In these cases, fraudsters utilized copyright or trademark infringements to defraud consumers, he added. One of the ways to eliminate NFT fraud is for platforms to encourage...
