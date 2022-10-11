Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Urlando Leads The Way As Bulldogs Sweep Georgia Tech In SCM Showdown
SCM (25 meters) The University of Georgia rolled to a sweep of in-state rival Georgia Tech on Wednesday in a rare short course meter dual at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The Bulldog women moved to 4-0 on the season with a 188-109 victory over the Yellow Jackets, while the Georgia men improved to 3-1 with a 180-119 triumph.
swimswam.com
Drew Hitchcock, #4 In Class of 2024, Announces Commitment To Georgia
Hitchcock is the fastest 200 IMer in the boys' class of 2024 and is within striking distance in the 200 fly and 400 IM. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
