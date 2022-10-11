Read full article on original website
Tree Hugger
Retired Couple's Zero Waste Tiny Home Features a 'Reverse Loft'
With people becoming more aware of how their lifestyles can impact their environment, we've seen a slow but sure shift of people adopting the idea of living a fuller life, with less stuff. That might mean reining in impulsive consumerist habits, flying less, eating and buying local, or living in a smaller home. The notion of a simpler lifestyle is catching on and not only with the younger generation: It is also making sense with a growing number of boomer retirees who want to leave a healthier planet behind for their children and grandchildren.
I toured a desert mansion with a buried pool, glass stargazing ceilings, and $6,500 Airbnb fee — see inside
The Kellogg Doolittle House is a sprawling, three-bedroom home in Joshua Tree, California, which blends organic and brutalist architectural styles. It rents for $6,500 and more per night on Airbnb Luxe, and I recently toured it. The house was designed by renowned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for an artist couple,...
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
15 under-the-radar online home decor stores that interior designers love to shop
Dozens of brands make it easy to shop for home decor online, but there are lesser-known stores you should know about if you're looking for unique wares.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
yankodesign.com
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
Good News Network
‘Best New Skyscraper’ Mimics Nature: Looks Like 2 Mountains With a Valley, Water, and Greenery Between – LOOK
In the heart of Amsterdam’s business district, a lush green valley emerges from the rocky canyon walls of a new office building. The dramatic, geology-inspired, plant-covered “Valley” stands out in Amsterdam’s Zuidas neighborhood with its three towers of 219, 265, add 328 feet tall (67, 81, and 100 meters), and its spectacular cantilevered apartments.
What are the top autumn/winter interiors trends?
I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
How to Create the Perfect Modern Minimalist Kitchen
The kitchen is where most people spend a lot of time every day. For some, it’s the most crucial room in both homes and offices. You’ll use the kitchen daily no matter how big or small your living or working space is.
archiscene.net
Furniture Storage as Part of A Modern Home
Modern living has massively shifted our ways of organizing our home in the past two decades. With accessibility of “fast furniture” millennials are today accumulating furniture at a much faster pace than previous generations. Yet most millennials today do not own a home, a paradox of today’s modern living.
Food & Wine
Furniture for the Kitchen, Dining Room, and Beyond Are Still Up to 70% Off for the Prime Early Access Sale
The holidays might be months away, but Amazon is having a massive sale ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get you in the festive spirit. The retailer has deals galore on everything for the home, kitchen, and beyond — and yes, that 100% includes top-rated furniture. Amazon's...
csengineermag.com
Kenmark Interiors Becomes Exclusive Texas Distributor of Välinge Flooring
Known as “hardened wood flooring,” the revolutionary engineered product is a favorite among discerning architects and designers. Kenmark Interiors, a Dallas-based specialty interior finish-out contractor, has exclusively sourced yet another innovative product for Texas’ architecture and design community. Välinge Flooring, a revolutionary wood flooring known as “hardened wood flooring,” is in a category all on its own: it provides the luxurious look and feel of real wood and combines it with unparalleled durability, ease of installation, and water resistance.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
dornob.com
Willo Perron Launches “Anti-Coaster” Furniture Collection
Celebrity creative director and designer Willo Perron has released his first furniture collection, comprised of livable, modernist pieces that rebel against the notion that high-end furniture should need to be protected by things like stuffy drink coasters. “I love simplicity and purity,” the French-Canadian-born artist says. “I have an aversion...
A 693-Square-Foot California Condo’s Renovation Turned a Tired Space into a Modern, Playful Home
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
