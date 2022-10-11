ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briarcliff Manor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend

Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fishkill, NY
Lifestyle
City
Fishkill, NY
City
Briarcliff Manor, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another distribution center planned

MIDDLETOWN – If you are an old-timer in the City of Middletown, you may remember the Playtogs shopping center on Dolson Avenue, a 300,000-square-foot discount center with everything from clothes to toys. It was a popular back-to-school shopping venue drawing large crowds for the deep discount prices. Years ago,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porcelain Tile#Art#Stock#Trendsetting Tile Stone
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY

The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
ctexaminer.com

Defending the CAVE people of Stamford

Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELLHOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
STAMFORD, CT
Architectural Digest

A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price

Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy