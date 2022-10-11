Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.Multi Media Solutions TodayPaterson, NJ
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years
The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
Looking For a Fall Festive Treat? Head Out to Chester, NY
Don't get me wrong, a cup of hot apple cider on a fall day is great! As is a flavorful apple crisp with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. But sometimes you need to spice it up a little bit. Or should we say spike it up?. Tin Barn Brewery...
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend
Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major Stop and Shop update as retailer unveils $140million changes to stores to tailor them to individual needs
STOP & Shop has made major changes that will give customers a more individualized experience. Three of its New York stores have received high-end makeovers as part of a $140million upgrade program to improve the shopping experience. Two of the Stop & Shop locations in New York City, which now...
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another distribution center planned
MIDDLETOWN – If you are an old-timer in the City of Middletown, you may remember the Playtogs shopping center on Dolson Avenue, a 300,000-square-foot discount center with everything from clothes to toys. It was a popular back-to-school shopping venue drawing large crowds for the deep discount prices. Years ago,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
'Unfortunate Circumstances' Prompt Closure Of Seafood Restaurant/Chophouse In Commack
A Long Island seafood restaurant and chophouse has abruptly closed its doors. Hooks & Chops, located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, is closed, the restaurant announced on Friday, Oct. 7. The restaurant initially announced a temporary closure due to flooding on Tuesday, Oct. 4, before making the announcement on...
NBC New York
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of World's Trendiest Places to Live
Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool -- because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world. According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022. The magazine cited the neighborhood's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY’s first supply of legally grown marijuana is being harvested in the Hudson Valley
Edward Kirkham is the chief operating officer of HPI Canna Inc., one of more than 200 hemp farmers in New York licensed to grow the state’s first crop of adult-use cannabis.
NewsTimes
Owner of Bethel bagel shop to open restaurant at former Prime Pub spot in Stony Hill
BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Westchester
Three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for Monday's Powerball were purchased in New York, including two in Westchester County.
Woman arrested in $40M counterfeit operation in Long Island boutique
Detectives said they found 22 printing press machines and various counterfeit items labeled from Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton.
Stolen Yankees Memorabilia and More On Facebook! Can You Help NYS Police?
Have you ever purchased something on Facebook Marketplace, eBay or Craig's List? If you purchased something from the Hudson Valley recently, the items you bargained for might be stolen. Now, New York State Police are asking for your help to locate these items and the people that sold them. Facebook...
ctexaminer.com
Defending the CAVE people of Stamford
Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELLHOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price
Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
One of America’s Safest Cities is in the Lower Hudson Valley And it May Surprise You
Safety is a huge consideration when choosing to live somewhere. There are many factors to weigh, but one's overall well-being will determine where many will choose to start a career or family. A new study has taken a number of conditions and ranked the country's safest cities and towns to...
