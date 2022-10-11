Read full article on original website
Rothbury man faces multiple felony charges after taking minor teenage daughter on crime spree.
HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man faces multiple charges — including custodial kidnapping — after recently taking his teenage daughter on a crime spree that involved stealing a car from the Winston Road Speedway, according to Lt. Shane Hasty of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel...
79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 13, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court on felony charges:. Julian Lugo Reyna, of 3908 Oceana Dr., Hart; Michigan State Police; third-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Probable cause hearing: Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. Bail: $50,000/cash.
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
HPD news, Oct. 14, 2022.
The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 8:15 a.m., trespassing, 400 block of Hart Street, City of Hart. 11:49 a.m., larceny, 400 block of Wood Street, City of Hart. 8:28 p.m., suspicious situation, 4000 block of Polk Road, City of Hart. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022:. 10:29 a.m.,...
Road commission signs stolen.
NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive reports of Oceana County Road Commission signs being stolen from local roads. Recently, road commission signs were stolen from South 184th and Garfield Avenue; South 192nd Avenue and Garfield Road; and 192nd Avenue and Hawley Road. “This is an ongoing issue, and multiple signs have been taken on multiple occasions,” said Lt. Shane Hasty. The sheriff’s office took the report Monday, Oct. 10.
Man who allegedly raped woman, held her captive for 13 hours knew victim from college
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A man who allegedly kidnapped, and then raped and tortured a woman while holding her captive for 13 hours knew the victim from college and had been stalking her, authorities said. Christopher Thomas, of Traverse City, is charged with multiple crimes related to the recent incident...
Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said. Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township...
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
With felony murder conviction vacated, Muskegon woman now free after 33 years
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – LaTonya Renee Hobson is getting another chance to experience life as a free woman. After serving 33 years in prison for felony murder, Hobson, a Muskegon area native, was released from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in late September. “I went into prison...
Doctor testifies that fentanyl caused 4-year-old boy’s death.
HART — The pathologist who conducted the autopsy of 4-year-old Eli Jude Schutter testified during a preliminary exam in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 11, that the little boy’s cause of death was from the toxic effects of para-fluorofentanyl and fentanyl. Eli’s parents Jacob Scott...
Michigan man arrested after impersonating sheriff's deputy, detaining bus driver & students
(CBS DETROIT) - A 63-year-old man in Michigan was arrested after he impersonated a sheriff's deputy and detained the driver and students on a school bus.Police say the incident happened at about 4:20 p.m.A Hales Community Schools bus stopped to let students exit at the South Branch Fire Department.The bus driver then discovered a student had a bloody nose as he exited the bus, so he pulled into the parking lot to see if the student needed medical attention and if an assault had happened.As the driver was trying to determine what had happened, a man approached him and said he was an Iosco County sheriff's deputy.The suspect detained the driver and students for almost 20 minutes before troopers arrived.Police say the suspect was lodged at the Ogemaw County Jail but has since been released on bond. According to police, he has not been arraigned yet.
Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged
SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
1 Person Died, 1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roscommon County (Roscommon County, MI)
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Robert Simard, 44, from Ontario, after causing a deadly motor vehicle crash due to drunk driving. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.
MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
Michigan DNR Busts Illegal Salmon Poaching In Manistee County
An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River this week. The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
News alert: Report of a motorhome fire on US 31.
HART TOWNSHIP — Hart Area Fire Department responded to a motorhome fire on northbound US 31 near the Hart rest area Thursday, Oct. 13, around 12:45 p.m.
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market
Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
