ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 13, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court on felony charges:. Julian Lugo Reyna, of 3908 Oceana Dr., Hart; Michigan State Police; third-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Probable cause hearing: Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. Bail: $50,000/cash.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

HPD news, Oct. 14, 2022.

The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 8:15 a.m., trespassing, 400 block of Hart Street, City of Hart. 11:49 a.m., larceny, 400 block of Wood Street, City of Hart. 8:28 p.m., suspicious situation, 4000 block of Polk Road, City of Hart. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022:. 10:29 a.m.,...
HART, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
Oceana County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Oceana County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Gaylord, MI
Crime & Safety
oceanacountypress.com

Road commission signs stolen.

NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive reports of Oceana County Road Commission signs being stolen from local roads. Recently, road commission signs were stolen from South 184th and Garfield Avenue; South 192nd Avenue and Garfield Road; and 192nd Avenue and Hawley Road. “This is an ongoing issue, and multiple signs have been taken on multiple occasions,” said Lt. Shane Hasty. The sheriff’s office took the report Monday, Oct. 10.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Shelby Wesco#Mason County Press
oceanacountypress.com

Doctor testifies that fentanyl caused 4-year-old boy’s death.

HART — The pathologist who conducted the autopsy of 4-year-old Eli Jude Schutter testified during a preliminary exam in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 11, that the little boy’s cause of death was from the toxic effects of para-fluorofentanyl and fentanyl. Eli’s parents Jacob Scott...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man arrested after impersonating sheriff's deputy, detaining bus driver & students

(CBS DETROIT) - A 63-year-old man in Michigan was arrested after he impersonated a sheriff's deputy and detained the driver and students on a school bus.Police say the incident happened at about 4:20 p.m.A Hales Community Schools bus stopped to let students exit at the South Branch Fire Department.The bus driver then discovered a student had a bloody nose as he exited the bus, so he pulled into the parking lot to see if the student needed medical attention and if an assault had happened.As the driver was trying to determine what had happened, a man approached him and said he was an Iosco County sheriff's deputy.The suspect detained the driver and students for almost 20 minutes before troopers arrived.Police say the suspect was lodged at the Ogemaw County Jail but has since been released on bond. According to police, he has not been arraigned yet.
SOUTH BRANCH, MI
WZZM 13

Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged

SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
recordpatriot.com

MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
MANISTEE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Busts Illegal Salmon Poaching In Manistee County

An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River this week. The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

News alert: Report of a motorhome fire on US 31.

HART TOWNSHIP — Hart Area Fire Department responded to a motorhome fire on northbound US 31 near the Hart rest area Thursday, Oct. 13, around 12:45 p.m.
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market

Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
PETOSKEY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy