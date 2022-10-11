Adam Levine's name has been on fans' lips amid scandal -- and now his voice is going to be back in their ears. The Maroon 5 frontman is set to release his first Spanish-speaking song, "Ojalá," in collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz. Due out on Oct. 20, the track will mark The Rudeboyz's debut single and comes more than a decade after the two producers, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, first met and started making music.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO