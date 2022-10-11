ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

FOX8 News

Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
myfoxzone.com

5 victims killed in Raleigh, North Carolina shooting identified

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina's capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Teen, 3 others arrested on gun, drug charges in Moore County

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop along the Moore and Lee County lines resulted in four people, including one teenager and two felons, being busted on gun and multiple drug charges, officials said. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic stop on U.S. 1 revealed heroin, ecstasy,...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

