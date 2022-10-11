Read full article on original website
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
Randleman man kills roommate, rams ex-girlfriend with victim’s car, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after ramming into his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend’s car in Asheboro, police say. According to Asheboro Police Department, on Oct. 11 just after 10:30 a.m., officers were called to East Pritchard Street and Farr Street about a fight. When they got there, officers say they saw two vehicles […]
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
Attempted rape charge for man accused in assault of Circle K clerk, North Carolina police say
An early morning assault on a gas station clerk took place in Sanford on Tuesday. Police said the attacker was actively assaulting a 21-year-old female when they arrived at the scene.
Greensboro police investigating shooting at Food Lion on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting at a Food Lion on Randleman Road Wednesday afternoon. FOX8 is told several vehicles and a store were damaged during the shooting at the Food Lion on 3228 Randleman Road. Police are trying to identify a suspect. No injuries have been reported at this time. […]
myfoxzone.com
5 victims killed in Raleigh, North Carolina shooting identified
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina's capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the...
Suspect gets finger cut off during attempted home invasion, Burlington police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man lost his finger during an alleged attempted home invasion in Burlington. According to Burlington Police Department, on Oct. 6 around 7 a.m. officers responded to a call about an attempted home invasion on Sellers Mill Road. A person said they had started their car and were returning to their […]
'Just a bubbly person:' Woman found murdered in closet remembered by loved ones
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police said a man is charged with murder, accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death. Right before that happened, police said he rammed his roommate's car into another vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. On Tuesday, Asheboro police asked Randleman...
Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, […]
1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
Man charged after chase with Randolph County deputies, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly leading Randolph County deputies on a chase on Wednesday. Deputies say they pulled over Steven Brent Barnhart, 39, of Archdale, and discovered he had multiple warrants for failure to appear. Deputies say they asked Barnhart to turn his car off and step […]
Shooting leaves Food Lion store window and several vehicles damaged in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired in a grocery store parking lot, leaving a store window and several cars damaged Wednesday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said they received a report about a shooting at the Food Lion located at 3228 Randleman Road. When police arrived, they found the store window damaged and several vehicles hit with gunfire.
cbs17
Teen, 3 others arrested on gun, drug charges in Moore County
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop along the Moore and Lee County lines resulted in four people, including one teenager and two felons, being busted on gun and multiple drug charges, officials said. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic stop on U.S. 1 revealed heroin, ecstasy,...
Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
Several people outside when bullets hit Winston-Salem apartment complex
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four apartments, one vehicle and one person were hit by bullets at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Neighbors living in the Tara Court Apartments in Winston-Salem are in a panic. They say more than a dozen shots were fired at their complex Sunday around 8 p.m. One woman told FOX8 she […]
cbs17
Raleigh man arrested on 40 charges, Garner police thank license plate reader cameras
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is celebrating the use of license plate reader cameras that helped locate a wanted Raleigh man. “We got an alert for a stolen license plate in that case, and officers kind of flooded the scene,” Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said.
Man charged with attempted rape at Sanford convenience store
Sanford police say a man is facing multiple charges including attempted rape after an attack that took place at a Circle K convenience store.
‘I pulled my pistol off my side and shot her, brother’; Man told 911 dispatch that woman attacked him before Trinity shooting
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged in a Randolph County shooting. 911 calls reveal that the man investigators say pulled the trigger said that a woman attacked him in his car before he allegedly shot her. He said multiple times that he did not know the woman. The 911 caller told dispatchers […]
wfmynews2.com
Old Graham mill catches fire, crews from across the Triad respond
The old Culp Weaving Mill caught fire Tuesday night. Investigators said the building was in danger of collapsing.
