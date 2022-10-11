Read full article on original website
Related
Universe Today
New Views of Ganymede and Europa From Earth’s Most Powerful Telescope
Scouting mission locations in the outer solar system is complicated. It is difficult to know what you find before you get there with a probe, and once you’re already there, changing trajectories to look at the most exciting parts of the system is difficult. A much better option would be to map out the system in detail before the probe arrives. That is precisely what a team at the University of Leicester is doing in the expectation of the arrival of the JUICE and Europa Clipper probes to the Jupiter system.
Universe Today
If Earth Were an Exoplanet, it Would Still be Tricky to Figure Out if There’s Life Here
How would Earth appear to alien astronomers? What would their observations tell them about Earth if they were searching the heavens for signs of habitability like we are? It’s a fun thought experiment. But the experiment is more than just fun: it’s scientifically instructive. In many ways, it’s easier...
Universe Today
A new Launch Date for Artemis 1: November 14th … at Night
If the next launch attempt of the Artemis I mission goes as planned, it should be a spectacular sight. NASA is now targeting Monday, November 14 at just after midnight Eastern Time for the liftoff of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft. A 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07 a.m. EST.
Universe Today
Astronomers Think They Have a Warning Sign for When Massive Stars are About to Explode as Supernovae
Red supergiant stars are explosions waiting to happen. They are in the last stage of their life, red and swollen as they fuse heavier elements in a last effort to keep from collapsing. But eventually, gravity will win and the red supergiant core will collapse, triggering a supernova. We know it will happen, but until recently, we didn’t know when.
Comments / 0