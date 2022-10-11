Read full article on original website
Related
theregistrysocal.com
GLP Capital Partners Acquires 406,000 SQFT Industrial Property in Fullerton for $156MM
While acquisitions across many sectors in Southern California have been slowing down, the region continues to see significant investor interest in industrial space. In one recent deal, GLP Capital Partners acquired a 406,000 square foot industrial building in Fullerton for $156 million, or approximately $384 per square foot. The property was sold by Zurich-based reinsurance provider Swiss Re Group, according to public records.
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0