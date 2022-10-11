While acquisitions across many sectors in Southern California have been slowing down, the region continues to see significant investor interest in industrial space. In one recent deal, GLP Capital Partners acquired a 406,000 square foot industrial building in Fullerton for $156 million, or approximately $384 per square foot. The property was sold by Zurich-based reinsurance provider Swiss Re Group, according to public records.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO