Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
The Wharf celebrates 5 years with Wednesday bash, slew of soon-to-come grand openings
WASHINGTON — Members of the public and officials came together in celebration on the Southwest Waterfront Wednesday amongst a backdrop of fireworks and live music to celebrate The Wharf's progress, as well as its sparkling additions that lie ahead. Soon, The Wharf Phase 2 will include restaurants, such as...
DC’s Newest Hotels Are a Boon to Locals and Travelers Alike
Whether you’re looking for an in-town break or somewhere to stash friends from out of town, some good news: This fall brings three notable hotel openings to Washington, D.C. These include a second outpost from a saucy European brand, the latest luxe property from The Pendry, and not one but two debuts in a certain ever-more-emerging neighborhood. Whether your vibe is a luxurious waterfront stay at The Wharf, or a trendy, food-centric stay in NoMa, we’ve got you covered.
travelmag.com
A Comparison of Bus Services from NYC to Washington DC
While it might be tempting to hop on a flight between New York City and Washington DC, there are just 226 miles between these showstopping cities. For a fast and affordable transport option, the bus is best. Taking the bus might not be the most glamorous way to travel between...
popville.com
“Proper Irish Pub in DC?”
With the weather getting colder, I’m searching for an Irish pub where they know how to pour a Guinness properly and have the warm comfortable atmosphere. Do you have any recommendations on where I should go?”. So we got Nanny’s in Cleveland Park (obviously), Irish Channel in Chinatown, Duffy’s...
coloradomusic.org
A Broke Marching Band Parades on Capitol Hill to Practice. Magic Ensues
Photo: Colorado State U’s marching band! | By Lizzie Johnson, Washington Post | Rush hour traffic slammed to a halt as the high school band director walked backward into the busy Capitol Hill intersection, followed by a line of teens gripping trombones, trumpets, french horns and flutes. The thunk-thunk-thunk of bass drums reverberated in the damp October air.
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September
This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. #9. Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac. How much: $3,050,000. This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Evictions increase as pandemic-era tenant protections wane in the region
Evictions in Greater Washington increase as COVID protections wane. Throughout the Washington region, evictions are at the highest they’ve been since the start of COVID as eviction moratoriums and other COVID-related protections expire even as rents increase. Eviction rates, however, are still lower than they were before the pandemic. Tenants are increasingly organizing to advocate for rental assistance programs, eviction moratoriums, and safer conditions. (Sarah Y. Kim / DCist)
fox5dc.com
DC deputy mayor resigns following assault controversy, residency questions
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned from his position following an assault controversy that was caught on video and questions about his residency. "We agreed that the needs of the District are what we should be focused on,"...
fox5dc.com
DMV locals star in 'Tina' musical celebrating pop icon Tina Turner
A musical all about the life and legacy of pop icon Tina Turner called "Tina" is making its way to D.C. The role of Tina is so big, it takes two actresses to play it – and they both have ties to the DMV. "I grew up in Virginia,...
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
georgetowner.com
In Search of the Witches of Georgetown
I have a pretty modern view of witches: women who were ahead of their time, women who were healers, women who had minds of their own, women who were powerful. And those are some of the qualities I thought earned you the slap of “witch” in days of yore.
7 Kid-Friendly Road Trips for Fall Fun near Washington, DC
Pack up the kids and set out on the open road because there’s no better time to visit one of these DMV destinations than right now. If fall foliage, u-pick farms, and holiday-themed amusement parks are topping your fall bucket list, make a weekend of it by sojourning at one of these near-by getaways for fall activities and autumn adventures. Take in the changing colors of the leaves as you head out of town for one of these quick, easy trips that will check off loads of must-do autumn events in a single weekend. From peeping leaves aboard a Strasburg train to enjoying a crisp, fall hike in the Appalachian Mountains to holiday thrills at Hersheypark, we’ve found the best places to get the most out of a fall weekend near Washington, DC.
fox5dc.com
Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime
WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
hillrag.com
Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band
This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
NBC Washington
Youngest Beltway Sniper Survivor Reflects on ‘Precious' Life
The youngest survivor of the Beltway sniper shootings that terrorized the D.C. region 20 years ago was a middle school student in Prince George’s County when he was shot. “I’m very thankful and blessed to still be alive,” Iran Brown said. “And I definitely look at life as more precious than before.”
mocoshow.com
Pines of Rome Looking to Open Second Location
Pines of Rome has been a Bethesda staple for over 50 years, serving it’s extremely popular white pizza, spaghetti & meatballs, and other traditional Italian dishes. The throwback Italian restaurant that still uses the classic red-checkered tablecloths has tabbed WashUrban to spearhead their first ever search for a second location, Danny Rubin (Co-founder, WashUrban) tells us. The restaurant is located at 4918 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, where it moved in 2017. Pines of Rome was previously located at 4709 Hampden Lane, opening in 1972. They are currently targeting Potomac, Rockville, and Gaithersburg as possible location for the second restaurant.
mocoshow.com
DC and Baltimore Named Among ‘Worst Cities For Driving’ in New Report
With Americans losing an average of $564 per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in. Washington DC and Baltimore, the two closest major cities included in the list, were both ranked among the worst cities to drive in, ranked in the bottom 7 of the 100 cities listed.
DC Attorney General calls for overhaul of DC Housing Agency after federal audit
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Serious allegations of collusion and corruption are aimed at a D.C. agency meant to house the most vulnerable D.C. residents. WUSA9 continues to dig into a scathing federal audit by the Department of Housing and Urban Development which revealed systemic failures in the DC Housing Authority.
