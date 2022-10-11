ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

City In Glen Cove Is Down From Moderate To Susceptible Fiscal Stress Per State Comptroller Report

By Record Pilot Staff
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History

Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hundreds of tax assessment errors found

For many families in Nassau County struggling to pay the bills as inflation has pushed prices for food, gas and other necessities to all-time highs, for many, a tax increase could be the final blow. Members of the County Legislature’s minority caucus gathered on Wednesday to unveil errors in the county’s tax assessment system, which, due to human error, overcharged 842 residents for school taxes, and one homeowner’s bill soared by 62 percent.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Cove, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Government
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Stress#Budgeting#Poverty
Herald Community Newspapers

Island Park gets millions in FEMA funding

Island Park is in the midst of a construction and fortification renaissance, while still recovering from Hurricane Sandy 10 years later. With the assistance of $33 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency money that arrived earlier this year, improvements in drainage were completed over the summer, and other projects to aid in storm mitigation are continuing.
ISLAND PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
nynmedia.com

Southampton cannabis dispensary takes shape to support Shinnecock Nation

Paving the way for Indigenous businesses within the cannabis industry, Chenae Bullock is the managing director of Little Beach Harvest, the Shinnecock Nation’s first wholly owned cannabis dispensary and growing operation. The creation of Little Beach Harvest was possible due to the Shinnecock tribe’s own intergenerational knowledge of plant medicine, paired with their operational partners TILT Holdings and Conner Green. Facing challenges related to social equity and economic opportunity for their tribe, Little Beach Harvest’s economic development partnerships aid in their mission to achieve socio-economic equity through their growth in the cannabis industry.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License

The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Suffolk County Executive Bellone announces $500K in revitalization funds

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced on Wednesday that 15 Long Island organizations will be on the receiving end of some extra funding for revitalization projects. In total, $500,000 is being awarded to fund Round 20 of the Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization Grants Program. Recipients were hand-picked by an advisory...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Two-way service for Elmont-UBS Arena station

The Elmont-UBS Arena Station — the first new Long Island Rail Road station in almost 50 years — could now accommodate both eastbound and westbound trains on days the UBS Arena will hold events. The new station will begin full-time, year-round service by the end of the year,...
ELMONT, NY
fox5ny.com

Eric Adams tax return released

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams made $245,324 last tax year according to a released copy of his 2021 federal tax returns. He made $179,028 as Brooklyn Borough President, He also collected $62,867 in pensions and annuities and over $3,400 in real estate monies. He took the standard deduction of...
BROOKLYN, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Town Of Oyster Bay Partners With Community Group To Collect Peanut Butter

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announced that the town will partner with the Massapequa Farmingdale Men’s Club to host a peanut butter collection drive. Throughout the month of October, residents are invited to donate new, unopened and sealed peanut butter to help replenish local food pantries and support families in need. Drop-off containers are located at Town Halls North and South, as well as at the Town Ice Skating Center.
OYSTER BAY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy