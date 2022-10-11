City In Glen Cove Is Down From Moderate To Susceptible Fiscal Stress Per State Comptroller Report

Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
newyorkalmanack.com
Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History
Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hundreds of tax assessment errors found
For many families in Nassau County struggling to pay the bills as inflation has pushed prices for food, gas and other necessities to all-time highs, for many, a tax increase could be the final blow. Members of the County Legislature’s minority caucus gathered on Wednesday to unveil errors in the county’s tax assessment system, which, due to human error, overcharged 842 residents for school taxes, and one homeowner’s bill soared by 62 percent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
Hundreds of Nassau property owners received higher tax bills by mistake
The error affects at least 800 families in different districts all over the county and it was all discovered because a Levittown man refused to believe that his taxes could jump 17% in one year.
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Officials Honor Petrone With With Renaming of Crab Meadow Beach
A who’s who of Huntington political and business luminaries, past and present, turned out Friday for a ceremony adding the name of former Town Supervisor Frank Petrone to Crab Meadow Beach. After several speakers cited Petrone, a Republican who became a Democrat and set a Read More ...
Officials find hundreds of 'substantial' errors in Nassau County school tax bills
Hundreds of substantial errors were found in Nassau County school tax bills, which led some homeowner's school tax bills to soar.
Herald Community Newspapers
Island Park gets millions in FEMA funding
Island Park is in the midst of a construction and fortification renaissance, while still recovering from Hurricane Sandy 10 years later. With the assistance of $33 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency money that arrived earlier this year, improvements in drainage were completed over the summer, and other projects to aid in storm mitigation are continuing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nynmedia.com
Southampton cannabis dispensary takes shape to support Shinnecock Nation
Paving the way for Indigenous businesses within the cannabis industry, Chenae Bullock is the managing director of Little Beach Harvest, the Shinnecock Nation’s first wholly owned cannabis dispensary and growing operation. The creation of Little Beach Harvest was possible due to the Shinnecock tribe’s own intergenerational knowledge of plant medicine, paired with their operational partners TILT Holdings and Conner Green. Facing challenges related to social equity and economic opportunity for their tribe, Little Beach Harvest’s economic development partnerships aid in their mission to achieve socio-economic equity through their growth in the cannabis industry.
norwoodnews.org
NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License
The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
News 12
Suffolk County Executive Bellone announces $500K in revitalization funds
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced on Wednesday that 15 Long Island organizations will be on the receiving end of some extra funding for revitalization projects. In total, $500,000 is being awarded to fund Round 20 of the Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization Grants Program. Recipients were hand-picked by an advisory...
Herald Community Newspapers
Two-way service for Elmont-UBS Arena station
The Elmont-UBS Arena Station — the first new Long Island Rail Road station in almost 50 years — could now accommodate both eastbound and westbound trains on days the UBS Arena will hold events. The new station will begin full-time, year-round service by the end of the year,...
fox5ny.com
Eric Adams tax return released
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams made $245,324 last tax year according to a released copy of his 2021 federal tax returns. He made $179,028 as Brooklyn Borough President, He also collected $62,867 in pensions and annuities and over $3,400 in real estate monies. He took the standard deduction of...
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Yaphank residents frustrated with plan to bring new waste transfer station to the area
The company Winter Brothers Waste Systems wants to build a waste transfer station across the street from the Brookhaven Town Landfill.
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Town Of Oyster Bay Partners With Community Group To Collect Peanut Butter
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announced that the town will partner with the Massapequa Farmingdale Men’s Club to host a peanut butter collection drive. Throughout the month of October, residents are invited to donate new, unopened and sealed peanut butter to help replenish local food pantries and support families in need. Drop-off containers are located at Town Halls North and South, as well as at the Town Ice Skating Center.
Comments / 0