Long Branch, NJ

Prosecutor: Multiple shootings in Long Branch area leave 1 person injured

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Three separate shootings in the Long Branch area have left at least one person hospitalized, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say the shootings happened within a few miles of each other in a nine-hour stretch on Monday.

The first shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. near Halberton Place and North Fifth Avenue in Long Branch. Police say a home in that area was struck by multiple rounds. No one was hurt.

Officials say the next shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. less than two miles away at a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway. Police say one person was injured in this shooting. That person had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment.

About two hours later, a third shooting happened near the 300 block of Long Branch Avenue in Long Branch. No injuries were reported.

Officials say that they believe the three shootings are related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who might have any information is asked to call Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-671-4400 .

George Famulare
3d ago

Another reason why all law abiding Americans should get their apartments and they are carry permits and always carry to make sure you can protect yourself

Judi Warner Smith
3d ago

okay, so all 3 shootings are related but no one gets arrested?! How does that work?!! NJ has gotten really bad I see.

Diane Napoli-Errichiello
3d ago

Is it a surprise in that area? With the laws in this state the only one who would go to jail is an innocent person trying to protect themselves!

