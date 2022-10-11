ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Prosecutors: Passaic man arrested in double stabbing that killed teen

By Bob Doda, Senior Digital Producer
 3 days ago

A 19-year-old from Passaic has been arrested in a double stabbing that occurred on Sunday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A release from the office says that John E. Martinez has been charged with murder in the first degree, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

MORE: Prosecutor: 1 teen killed, another injured in stabbing incident in Passaic

Police responded on Oct. 9 to a report of a stabbing around 1:18 a.m. around Krueger Place and Poplar Street. There, they found two wounded male teens – a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead. The 17-year-old was treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Prosecutors say Martinez was arrested without incident in Passaic on Monday. He faces a minimum of 30 years to life on the murder charge, if convicted.


