Older adults' willingness to give away money is associated with decreased cognitive function, according to an NIA-funded study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. These results suggest that an increase in this behavior, known as financial altruism, could be linked to the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The study was led by a team of researchers from the University of California, San Diego; University of Southern California; Rush University Medical Center; and Bar-Ilan University (Israel).

