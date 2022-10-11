Read full article on original website
Increased financial generosity linked to lower cognition and may be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease
Older adults' willingness to give away money is associated with decreased cognitive function, according to an NIA-funded study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. These results suggest that an increase in this behavior, known as financial altruism, could be linked to the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The study was led by a team of researchers from the University of California, San Diego; University of Southern California; Rush University Medical Center; and Bar-Ilan University (Israel).
Improving the oral health of Kenyan teens living with HIV
People living with HIV/AIDS often experience oral health issues, including tooth decay, painful sores and blisters, and periodontitis (bone loss around the teeth). Antiretroviral therapy (ART), a form of HIV treatment, has made these problems less common yet the medications themselves sometimes cause dental side effects. The Children’s HIV Oral Manifestations Project (CHOMP) is examining the relationship between oral disease, saliva, blood levels of vitamin D, and a patient’s overall quality of life.
Papers of the month
New approaches to advance cancer hazard evaluations highlighted in commentary. Methodological advancements to address the challenges of traditional cancer hazard evaluations are described in a paper by scientists from the NIEHS Division of Translational Toxicology. According to the authors, new approaches highlighted in recent reports and ongoing evaluations by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) will help to identify and communicate cancer hazards that are contemporary public health concerns.
Complementary Health Approaches for Chronic Pain
This issue of the digest summarizes current scientific evidence about the complementary health approaches most often used by people for chronic pain, including fibromyalgia, headache, irritable bowel syndrome, low-back pain, neck pain, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer pain. The scientific evidence to date suggests that some complementary health approaches may...
