Moose fire now 80 percent contained

The Moose fire, which has burned for just under three months, appears to be reaching its end.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the fire is now 80 percent contained. The fire is still expected to be fully contained by Halloween.

The fire began July 17 with an unattended campfire that was not extinguished.

The number of personnel fighting the fire has been reduced to 201. Progress has been made on repairing the damage from the fire, with Leesburg and Ridge Roads having been fixed.

Moist conditions at night and cooler fall temperatures have helped firefighters bring the blaze under control.

The Moose fire has ceased growing at about 130,000 acres. Islands of unburned fuel remain inside the fire, however. Moose Fire Public Information reported an unburnt area about 40 acres inside ignited Monday, causing an increase in smoke.

The U.S. Forest Service is reopening several areas under the Bureau of Land Management, including the Morgan Bar campground.

With deer hunting season beginning Monday, the Forest Service is warning hunters and other visitors of reopened lands to be careful of any fires they set, to avoid a second fire igniting.

“Fires must be completely extinguished and doused with water,” a news release from the Moose Fire Public Information team stated. “Please do not leave fires unattended or unextinguished. Consider carrying extra water to help manage problematic campfires.”

The Salmon-Challis National Forest will remain closed due to the danger of the fire and the presence of firefighters still working in the area.