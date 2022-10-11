If you didn’t burn the midnight oil and watch the second round of the Zozo Championship, you missed some spectacular golf. The temperature warmed up, the wind died and the rain stopped in Chiba, Japan, and it left Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club rather defenseless. Add in preferred lies being in effect and it was no surprise that several players in the 78-man field took turns torching the course. That included a 59 watch, a new course record and Rickie Fowler showing life in his game. Let’s drill down a little deeper on some of the highlights from the land of the rising sun.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO