In the heat of the moment, Matt Jones is glad Lane Kiffin ran one more play at Vanderbilt

Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss’ JJ Pegues, Ladarius Tennison prepare to take on former team in Auburn
OXFORD — Ole Miss junior defensive tackle JJ Pegues usually has a pretty big cheering section at Rebels home games. The former Oxford High star is in his first year with the No. 9 Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) after two seasons at Auburn, where he began his career as a tight end before moving to defense.
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss football vs. Auburn: Who has the edge at each position?
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) hosts Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here’s which team has the advantage at each position. Ole Miss sophomore Jaxson Dart had his most prolific day as a Rebel at Vanderbilt last weekend, throwing for 448 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Occasional turnovers are still an issue, but Dart is starting to look like a force under center. Auburn’s Robby Ashford — a former Ole Miss commit — is completing less than half his passes. Tigers quarterbacks have thrown five touchdowns to seven interceptions this season.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin is trolling Vols fans again
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but it feels like Rocky Top is still on his mind every day. Kiffin loves to poke and prod at Vols fans on social media. Rarely does a week go by that he doesn’t send a tweet directed at Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination, patriotic-themed helmet for Military Appreciation Day vs. Auburn
Ole Miss will be looking to run its record to 7-0 on Saturday. It will have to take care of business against Auburn as the Tigers pay a visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Tigers have been somewhat of a bogey team for the Rebels in recent years. While they have struggled to a 3-3 mark, they’ve won the last 6 meetings in the series, including a 31-20 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium against what was then the No. 11 team in the country.
Rebels Make Cut for Junior QB Williams
Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive roster.
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball opens playoffs with win in straight sets over Saltillo
NEW HOPE — There isn’t always a lot to take away from a one-sided game, but what was evident at New Hope High School on Tuesday night was the cohesion within the home team, and a determination to start the playoffs with purpose. In the middle of the...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
vinepair.com
A Mississippi College Town Dominated by Football, Oxford’s Drinking Scene Punches Above Its Weight
The first time I went to Oxford, Miss., was in 2008 when I attended the Southern Foodways Alliance Fall Symposium, an annual gathering of chefs, writers, artists, scholars, bartenders, distillers, and those with a passion for the diverse food cultures of the American South for a weekend of conversations, lectures, and presentations paired with excellent food and drink. That year’s theme was, fittingly, “Southern Drinkways,” and over the next decade I continued to return to Oxford every fall. Each time I wandered the aisles of Square Books, ascended the narrow staircase leading to the upstairs bar at City Grocery, or made one last late-night stop for fried chicken-on-a-stick at the 4 Corners Chevron, I felt like a welcome regular. The nostalgic lure of a college town in autumn is strong and I understand why Oxford is known as the Velvet Ditch, the kind of place that’s “easy to fall into and hard to crawl out of.”
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi, U.S. Senator Tim Scott Rescheduling Campus Appearance
Tags: Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom, Mississippi, Ole Miss, Oxford, Tim Scott, U.S. Senator, University of Mississippi. University of Mississippi The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is Mississippi’s flagship university. A member of the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, business, academics and the professions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school; nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy; and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Acclaimed as one of the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss's main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely recognized as one of the nation's best college towns.
thelocalvoice.net
Former Governor Haley Barbour, Retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Ole Miss for “Moving Mississippi Forward”
Former government officials to discuss strategies for facing state’s challenges. Former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward.
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Recess Meeting Agenda – Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 3 pm
Notice that certain aldermen or commissioners may be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to the City of Oxford Code of Ordinances, Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Discuss the plans for the Oxford Conference Center...
Daily Mississippian
Brown Family Dairy to continue providing Oxford’s favorite milk
When Oxford’s Brown Family Dairy announced via Facebook in late September that they were shutting down the dairy side of their business, there was an outcry of shock and sorrow. “This loss will be felt so deeply,” Amy Smoot said in a comment. “Thank you, BFD Family. What you...
Mississippi River low water levels lead to unusual discovery of cars at Bass Landing
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi River has gotten so low it is revealing things that it has held secret. In DeSoto County at Bass Landing Road, where it meets the river, two cars have been found that were submerged until the water. FOX13 is talking with locals, and law enforcement...
DeSoto County locals react to drop in Mississippi River water levels
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — If we ultimately don’t get enough rain to get the Mississippi River back to some decent level for barge traffic, it could hit you in the wallet. FOX13′s reporter Tom Dees spent the day along the Mississippi River at Bass Landing in DeSoto County and has been talking to people who have spent a lifetime down there.
hottytoddy.com
Stormy Weather Brought Much-Needed Rain Along With Toppled Trees, Hail
After almost a month of no rain, Mother Nature dumped about an inch of the wet stuff in Lafayette County last night, along with strong winds, hail and an amazing lightning show. Oxford dodged the first round of storms that bypassed the area in the afternoon on Wednesday. However, at...
DeSoto Times Today
Old cotton gin development rebrands as Old Towne Parish
Renovation of the inside of the old historic Cotton Gin in Olive Branch is about halfway finished and developers say the restaurants and bars should be ready to open this spring. “We are getting closer,” said Cliff McLemore. “We have made a lot of progress inside and outside.”
hottytoddy.com
New Albany Man Faces Felony Theft Charges in Oxford
The Oxford Police Department responded to Fazio Drive for a report of vehicles being broken into on Aug. 18. Officers determined that credit cards had been taken from the vehicles and were used at businesses in Oxford. After investigation, Billy Barry, 43, of New Albany was arrested and charged with...
