ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

In the heat of the moment, Matt Jones is glad Lane Kiffin ran one more play at Vanderbilt

By Parrish Alford/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss football vs. Auburn: Who has the edge at each position?

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) hosts Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here’s which team has the advantage at each position. Ole Miss sophomore Jaxson Dart had his most prolific day as a Rebel at Vanderbilt last weekend, throwing for 448 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Occasional turnovers are still an issue, but Dart is starting to look like a force under center. Auburn’s Robby Ashford — a former Ole Miss commit — is completing less than half his passes. Tigers quarterbacks have thrown five touchdowns to seven interceptions this season.
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin is trolling Vols fans again

It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but it feels like Rocky Top is still on his mind every day. Kiffin loves to poke and prod at Vols fans on social media. Rarely does a week go by that he doesn’t send a tweet directed at Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss reveals uniform combination, patriotic-themed helmet for Military Appreciation Day vs. Auburn

Ole Miss will be looking to run its record to 7-0 on Saturday. It will have to take care of business against Auburn as the Tigers pay a visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Tigers have been somewhat of a bogey team for the Rebels in recent years. While they have struggled to a 3-3 mark, they’ve won the last 6 meetings in the series, including a 31-20 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium against what was then the No. 11 team in the country.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Mississippi Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
vinepair.com

A Mississippi College Town Dominated by Football, Oxford’s Drinking Scene Punches Above Its Weight

The first time I went to Oxford, Miss., was in 2008 when I attended the Southern Foodways Alliance Fall Symposium, an annual gathering of chefs, writers, artists, scholars, bartenders, distillers, and those with a passion for the diverse food cultures of the American South for a weekend of conversations, lectures, and presentations paired with excellent food and drink. That year’s theme was, fittingly, “Southern Drinkways,” and over the next decade I continued to return to Oxford every fall. Each time I wandered the aisles of Square Books, ascended the narrow staircase leading to the upstairs bar at City Grocery, or made one last late-night stop for fried chicken-on-a-stick at the 4 Corners Chevron, I felt like a welcome regular. The nostalgic lure of a college town in autumn is strong and I understand why Oxford is known as the Velvet Ditch, the kind of place that’s “easy to fall into and hard to crawl out of.”
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stinchcomb
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi, U.S. Senator Tim Scott Rescheduling Campus Appearance

Tags: Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom, Mississippi, Ole Miss, Oxford, Tim Scott, U.S. Senator, University of Mississippi. University of Mississippi The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is Mississippi’s flagship university. A member of the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, business, academics and the professions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school; nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy; and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Acclaimed as one of the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss's main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely recognized as one of the nation's best college towns.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Texas A M#Jackson State#Rebels
Daily Mississippian

Brown Family Dairy to continue providing Oxford’s favorite milk

When Oxford’s Brown Family Dairy announced via Facebook in late September that they were shutting down the dairy side of their business, there was an outcry of shock and sorrow. “This loss will be felt so deeply,” Amy Smoot said in a comment. “Thank you, BFD Family. What you...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
DeSoto Times Today

Old cotton gin development rebrands as Old Towne Parish

Renovation of the inside of the old historic Cotton Gin in Olive Branch is about halfway finished and developers say the restaurants and bars should be ready to open this spring. “We are getting closer,” said Cliff McLemore. “We have made a lot of progress inside and outside.”
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
hottytoddy.com

New Albany Man Faces Felony Theft Charges in Oxford

The Oxford Police Department responded to Fazio Drive for a report of vehicles being broken into on Aug. 18. Officers determined that credit cards had been taken from the vehicles and were used at businesses in Oxford. After investigation, Billy Barry, 43, of New Albany was arrested and charged with...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy