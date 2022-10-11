Yes, Ole Miss safeties really play rock, paper, scissors to decide who starts

OXFORD — To get an idea of just how much of a planner AJ Finley truly is, look no further than his preteen days. Finley, Ole Miss’ senior starting safety the last three seasons, likes to have his routine laid out. Sometimes, it’s set in stone several years in advance. When he was growing up in Mobile, Alabama, Finley — who received his first college scholarship offer his junior year at St. Paul’s Episcopal School — started mapping out his future optimal height and weight statistics back when he was finishing middle school.

