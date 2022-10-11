Yes, Ole Miss safeties really play rock, paper, scissors to decide who starts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss’ JJ Pegues, Ladarius Tennison prepare to take on former team in Auburn
OXFORD — Ole Miss junior defensive tackle JJ Pegues usually has a pretty big cheering section at Rebels home games. The former Oxford High star is in his first year with the No. 9 Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) after two seasons at Auburn, where he began his career as a tight end before moving to defense.
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss football vs. Auburn: Who has the edge at each position?
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) hosts Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here’s which team has the advantage at each position. Ole Miss sophomore Jaxson Dart had his most prolific day as a Rebel at Vanderbilt last weekend, throwing for 448 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Occasional turnovers are still an issue, but Dart is starting to look like a force under center. Auburn’s Robby Ashford — a former Ole Miss commit — is completing less than half his passes. Tigers quarterbacks have thrown five touchdowns to seven interceptions this season.
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss football: Q&A with Auburn beat writer Justin Ferguson
OXFORD — No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) takes on Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Oxford. The Daily Journal caught up with Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Auburn matchup. There’s been a...
Commercial Dispatch
Week 7 predictions: Rebels get rare Auburn win; Bulldogs get better on SEC road
Ole Miss will try to reverse recent misfortune against Auburn to get to 7-0, while Mississippi State will try to bottle its home energy and play better on the road than it did in Baton Rouge. The Daily Journal’s Parrish Alford predicts both Magnolia State Southeastern Conference games. Auburn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Meet AJ Finley: a husband, the ultimate planner and Ole Miss football’s team dad
OXFORD — To get an idea of just how much of a planner AJ Finley truly is, look no further than his preteen days. Finley, Ole Miss’ senior starting safety the last three seasons, likes to have his routine laid out. Sometimes, it’s set in stone several years in advance. When he was growing up in Mobile, Alabama, Finley — who received his first college scholarship offer his junior year at St. Paul’s Episcopal School — started mapping out his future optimal height and weight statistics back when he was finishing middle school.
Commercial Dispatch
Heritage Academy product Carter Putt breaks modern-day NEMCC record for career passing yards
BOONEVILLE — The last two weeks for Northeast Mississippi Community College quarterback Carter Putt have been nothing short of historic. The Heritage Academy product set four new modern-day program records during the Tigers’ recent matchups with East Central Community College and Holmes Community College. It began against the...
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball opens playoffs with win in straight sets over Saltillo
NEW HOPE — There isn’t always a lot to take away from a one-sided game, but what was evident at New Hope High School on Tuesday night was the cohesion within the home team, and a determination to start the playoffs with purpose. In the middle of the...
Comments / 0