ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Yes, Ole Miss safeties really play rock, paper, scissors to decide who starts

By Michael Katz/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss football vs. Auburn: Who has the edge at each position?

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) hosts Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here’s which team has the advantage at each position. Ole Miss sophomore Jaxson Dart had his most prolific day as a Rebel at Vanderbilt last weekend, throwing for 448 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Occasional turnovers are still an issue, but Dart is starting to look like a force under center. Auburn’s Robby Ashford — a former Ole Miss commit — is completing less than half his passes. Tigers quarterbacks have thrown five touchdowns to seven interceptions this season.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ole Miss football: Q&A with Auburn beat writer Justin Ferguson

OXFORD — No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) takes on Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Oxford. The Daily Journal caught up with Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Auburn matchup. There’s been a...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Florida State
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Commercial Dispatch

Meet AJ Finley: a husband, the ultimate planner and Ole Miss football’s team dad

OXFORD — To get an idea of just how much of a planner AJ Finley truly is, look no further than his preteen days. Finley, Ole Miss’ senior starting safety the last three seasons, likes to have his routine laid out. Sometimes, it’s set in stone several years in advance. When he was growing up in Mobile, Alabama, Finley — who received his first college scholarship offer his junior year at St. Paul’s Episcopal School — started mapping out his future optimal height and weight statistics back when he was finishing middle school.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy