huskers.com
Huskers Back at Home to Host Penn State, Northwestern
• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team will play at home for the first time in 20 days when it hosts No. 14 Penn State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Since beating No. 7 Ohio State on Sept. 24 at the Devaney Center in five sets, the Huskers have won four straight matches on the road - dropping only one set - over the last two weeks. Following Friday's match, the Huskers will have Saturday off before welcoming Northwestern to the Devaney Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday. That match will be the Huskers' annual "Pink Match" to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness about the importance of early detection.
huskers.com
Huskers Overpower Illinois, 3-1
Lincoln, Neb. – Sophomores Sarah Weber and Florence Belzile led the Huskers with three points each, as the Nebraska soccer team defeated Illinois, 3-1, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Huskers controlled offensively as they outshot Illinois 24-6 on the night and 14-0 in the second half. NU...
huskers.com
Huskers Set to Host Action-Packed Weekend
Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska swimming and diving team will host a trio of teams this weekend as it will face Iowa State on Friday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. (CT) and Minnesota and South Dakota in a double-dual on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. (CT). The Huskers are...
huskers.com
Women's Hoops Single-Game Tickets On Sale
Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 Nebraska women's basketball season are on sale now through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office and Huskers.com. Single-game tickets went live on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. (CT). Single-Game Ticket Options. Reserved - $15. Adult General Admission - $10. Youth/Senior General Admission - $5 6...
huskers.com
Busch Discusses Defensive Preparation
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch spoke to members of the media following Wednesday's practice. He touched on how this week of preparation has gone. "Today was turnover Wednesday, so turnovers were our heavy theme of today. Yesterday was competition Tuesday, so the guys have been competing," Busch said. "One thing our guys have been doing is practicing at a very high level with effort. We are very happy to be able to get back and be able to get a win last week. It helped a little but being able to get back and have Saturday off from the short week, to help us get ready for what is a huge game for us on Saturday against a ridiculously gifted football team."
