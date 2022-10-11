Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch spoke to members of the media following Wednesday's practice. He touched on how this week of preparation has gone. "Today was turnover Wednesday, so turnovers were our heavy theme of today. Yesterday was competition Tuesday, so the guys have been competing," Busch said. "One thing our guys have been doing is practicing at a very high level with effort. We are very happy to be able to get back and be able to get a win last week. It helped a little but being able to get back and have Saturday off from the short week, to help us get ready for what is a huge game for us on Saturday against a ridiculously gifted football team."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO