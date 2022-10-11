ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Blink-182 Releases First New Single in Nearly 10 Years: Listen to 'Edging'

Blink-182 has officially returned to your speakers!. The band released "Edging" on Friday, marking their first new single in nearly 10 years with core members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker all working together in the studio. The song comes just days after the iconic pop-punk trio announced that they would be reuniting for a 2023 World Tour and releasing a new album next year.
MUSIC
KTVB

2022 American Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The 2022 American Music Awards nominations have arrived!. The hottest acts in music will reunite for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in November. This year, reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny leads the pack with a whopping eight nominations! If he were to sweep, he'd tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most awards won in a single year!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Skiba
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Scott Raynor
Person
Tom Delonge
KTVB

Ginuwine Passes Out During Stunt at Criss Angel Magic Show

Ginuwine attempted to conquer his fear at a Criss Angel magic show and while things quickly went awry, a rep for the R&B singer tells ET "everything is OK." The "In Those Jeans" singer volunteered for the stunt for the 54-year-old magician's Magic With the Stars show in Las Vegas earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, the stunt involved Ginuwine submerging underwater as he attempted to hold his breath. The singer was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater. He can't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVB

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Set for Late Night Interviews With Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift is headed back to late night. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonannounced on Friday that Swift is among an all-star slate of upcoming guests to appear during the show's "Fall-Star Favorites" week, beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Swift will kick off the week with her first late-night interview since last year, just days after releasing her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#International Tour#Latin America#North American#Hoppus Barker
KTVB

Adam Levine to Release First Spanish-Speaking Song 'Ojalá' Following Scandal

Adam Levine's name has been on fans' lips amid scandal -- and now his voice is going to be back in their ears. The Maroon 5 frontman is set to release his first Spanish-speaking song, "Ojalá," in collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz. Due out on Oct. 20, the track will mark The Rudeboyz's debut single and comes more than a decade after the two producers, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, first met and started making music.
MUSIC
KTVB

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok

Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTVB

Brendan Fraser Is Open to a Fourth 'Mummy' Movie, Explains Why Tom Cruise's Reboot Flopped

Brendan Fraser first took on the role of Rick O'Connell in The Mummy back in 1999, and while he went on to star in two other films in the action-adventure franchise, he hasn't reprised the beloved character since 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Now, nearly 15 years later, the 53-year-old actor is opening up about whether he'd ever revisit the role again.
MOVIES
KTVB

Beyoncé Responds to Fashion Designer's Claim He Wasn't Paid for 'Renaissance' Album

Beyoncé's team is speaking out. After fashion and art designer Nusi Quero claimed that he was not paid for his work on styling the singer for her album art for Renaissance. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Quero claimed that Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, never made good on paying him for his various services, which he detailed in his since-deleted post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTVB

Why These 'House of the Dragon' Stars Are Talking About a Negroni Sbagliato -- and What's Actually in It

There's suddenly a surging interest in an Italian cocktail dubbed Negroni Sbagliato -- with a twist -- thanks to Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. In a TikTok video posted to HBO Max's verified account on Oct. 1, the House of the Dragon stars are seen discussing their favorite drink in the 20-second clip that has since gone viral and garnered more than 14.6 million views. In the video, Cooke reads from a card and asks her co-star, "What's your drink of choice?"
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy