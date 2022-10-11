Read full article on original website
Blink-182 Releases First New Single in Nearly 10 Years: Listen to 'Edging'
Blink-182 has officially returned to your speakers!. The band released "Edging" on Friday, marking their first new single in nearly 10 years with core members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker all working together in the studio. The song comes just days after the iconic pop-punk trio announced that they would be reuniting for a 2023 World Tour and releasing a new album next year.
2022 American Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List
The 2022 American Music Awards nominations have arrived!. The hottest acts in music will reunite for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in November. This year, reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny leads the pack with a whopping eight nominations! If he were to sweep, he'd tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most awards won in a single year!
How The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Was Turned Into Haunted Houses at Universal Studios (Exclusive)
The Weeknd is joining the likes of Michael Myers and Dracula at Halloween Horror Nights, where "Blinding Lights," "Heartless" and other chart-toppers drown out the screams from park guests in The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare. To get all the behind-the-scenes details, ET spoke with John Murdy, executive producer of HHN...
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
Ginuwine Passes Out During Stunt at Criss Angel Magic Show
Ginuwine attempted to conquer his fear at a Criss Angel magic show and while things quickly went awry, a rep for the R&B singer tells ET "everything is OK." The "In Those Jeans" singer volunteered for the stunt for the 54-year-old magician's Magic With the Stars show in Las Vegas earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, the stunt involved Ginuwine submerging underwater as he attempted to hold his breath. The singer was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater. He can't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds.
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Set for Late Night Interviews With Jimmy Fallon
Taylor Swift is headed back to late night. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonannounced on Friday that Swift is among an all-star slate of upcoming guests to appear during the show's "Fall-Star Favorites" week, beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Swift will kick off the week with her first late-night interview since last year, just days after releasing her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights.
Kylie Jenner Rocks Full Green Body Paint in Spooktacular Pic in Hailey Bieber's Bathtub
Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is already in the spirit. The 25-year-old makeup mogul donned green body paint as she posed for photos in Hailey Bieber's bathtub on Wednesday night. Bieber took to Instagram to share the snap of Jenner laying in the tub,...
Ant Anstead Fires Back at Critics After Posting Pic of Son Online Amid Christina Hall Drama
Ant Anstead is not standing down after being accused of having double standards when it comes to posting photos of his and Christina Hall's 3-year-old son, Hudson, on Instagram. The Celebrity Joyride: IOU star took to social media platform on Thursday and posted a series of selfies featuring him, Hudson...
Adam Levine to Release First Spanish-Speaking Song 'Ojalá' Following Scandal
Adam Levine's name has been on fans' lips amid scandal -- and now his voice is going to be back in their ears. The Maroon 5 frontman is set to release his first Spanish-speaking song, "Ojalá," in collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz. Due out on Oct. 20, the track will mark The Rudeboyz's debut single and comes more than a decade after the two producers, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, first met and started making music.
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
The American Idol judges are paying tribute to Willie Spence. The season 19 runner-up recently died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. "Your light will...
Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok
Joshua Bassett is taking multiple chances with love. In his latest TikTok video, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly pokes fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. In the clip, Bassett’s single, “Would You Love Me Now?,” is playing in the background as he participates in the Love of My Life trend.
JoJo Siwa Poses With 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle
JoJo Siwa is rocking a new hairdo! The 19-year-old dancer stepped out for the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday sporting a bright pink short hairstyle. The teen was all smiles as she posed for pics, pairing her neon hair with a matching feather top, a black tulle skirt and sparkly sneakers.
'The Challenge' Star Johnny Bananas Has a Message for His Haters Who Think He Should Leave the Show (Exclusive
Johnny Bananas' competitive flame has been reignited. The Challenge star -- who turned 40 in June -- recently spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about his longevity on reality TV and the pressure he feels for the upcoming The Challenge: Ride or Dies competition. "Listen, to say the weight of the...
Noah Centineo Recalls the Humorous 'Black Adam' Scene That Caused Him to Dislocate His Arm Twice (Exclusive)
Noah Centineo is a glutton for punishment. Not only did the Black Adam star dislocate his arm once while filming a running scene, he dislocated it again when he celebrated his arm locking back into place!. The 26-year-old actor recalled the hilarious incident at the Black Adam premiere Wednesday night...
Brendan Fraser Is Open to a Fourth 'Mummy' Movie, Explains Why Tom Cruise's Reboot Flopped
Brendan Fraser first took on the role of Rick O'Connell in The Mummy back in 1999, and while he went on to star in two other films in the action-adventure franchise, he hasn't reprised the beloved character since 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Now, nearly 15 years later, the 53-year-old actor is opening up about whether he'd ever revisit the role again.
Beyoncé Responds to Fashion Designer's Claim He Wasn't Paid for 'Renaissance' Album
Beyoncé's team is speaking out. After fashion and art designer Nusi Quero claimed that he was not paid for his work on styling the singer for her album art for Renaissance. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Quero claimed that Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, never made good on paying him for his various services, which he detailed in his since-deleted post.
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Get 'Spirited' in New Trailer for 'A Christmas Carol' Reimagining
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are ready to kick off the holiday season. The duo tap their hearts out in the new trailer for Spirited, a modern take on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. The Apple TV+ film also stars Octavia Spencer and will hit theaters on Nov. 11 followed by a streaming premiere on Nov. 18.
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Baby Bumps Pics, Talks Losing 'Strong' Stomach During Pregnancy
Chrissy Tiegen’s growing baby bump is giving her a little drama! On Wednesday, the Cravings author shared an update on the status of her and John Legend’s baby – and how much things have changed since she got pregnant. “I have lived the life of a spoiled...
Why These 'House of the Dragon' Stars Are Talking About a Negroni Sbagliato -- and What's Actually in It
There's suddenly a surging interest in an Italian cocktail dubbed Negroni Sbagliato -- with a twist -- thanks to Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. In a TikTok video posted to HBO Max's verified account on Oct. 1, the House of the Dragon stars are seen discussing their favorite drink in the 20-second clip that has since gone viral and garnered more than 14.6 million views. In the video, Cooke reads from a card and asks her co-star, "What's your drink of choice?"
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Attend Ralph Lauren Show After Calling Off Divorce
One stylish family! Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were all smiles as they attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday. The couple turned up at the star-studded event, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in California, alongside their daughters -- Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.
