3 Takeaways From the Blue Jackets’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Opening day has come and gone, and one of the most important questions that lingered through the offseason has been answered: who will be on the team’s 23-man roster on Oct. 12? While it was set a few days ago, let’s take a look at who made the cut and who didn’t when the puck was dropped against the Carolina Hurricanes. Then after that, we’ll have some takeaways to discuss.
Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning
Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night.
Flyers News & Rumors: Fletcher, Atkinson, Tortorella, Bedard & More
The regular season is finally here. The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck on 2022-23 against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Expectations within the fan base are as low as they’ve ever been after two consecutive disastrous seasons and a very underwhelming summer. New head coach John Tortorella will set out to reverse the organization’s downfall by setting a new standard for winning for a struggling franchise that has lost its way.
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
JOHN TORTORELLA WANTS FLYERS TO RETURN TO BEING BROAD STREET BULLIES
No matter what team he coaches, John Tortorella wants his roster to be mean and hard to play against and that will be no different in Philadelphia. During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that Torts doesn't want the team getting pushed around and wants teams to be aware when the Flyers are coming into their building.
Leafs edge Canadiens on late Josh Anderson goal
Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anderson's winner completed a flurry of goals late in the third period. Sean Monahan gave Montreal...
Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers
It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine leaves season opener early with upper body injury
The injury occurred midway through the second period when Laine and Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce came together along the boards when trying to retrieve the puck. Laine slightly beats Pesce to the boards, and the two collided awkwardly with Pesce making contact with Laine’s arm along the glass, which likely caused the injury. The team announced that Laine was ruled out around five minutes after the injury occurred, which probably isn’t a good sign for the injury being a minor one.
The Hockey Writers
Artturi Lehkonen & Alex Galchenyuk: Players on Different Courses
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” wrote Charles Dickens. This classic opening aptly describes how two former Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk, started the preseason as they found themselves in the Colorado Avalanche’s top six left-wing positions. Their situations couldn’t be more different, or their skills more opposite: one has them to make us believe; the other left us incredulous.
