Ford Kuga Gains Black Package In Europe With 20-Inch Wheels And Dark Accents
The Ford Kuga/Escape might be getting a facelift soon as proven by the undisguised prototypes caught driving around, but the current model originally introduced in 2019 still has some life in it. Ford Europe launched the Kuga ST Line X Black Package, including black 20-inch alloy wheels and black accents, while adding a new AGR-certified seat option for improved comfort.
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 S Will Pack 671 Plug-In Hybrid Ponies Underneath Stylish Coupe Body
Mercedes-AMG unveiled the 2024 C63 S E Performance last month, and spy photographers have snapped the upcoming coupe variant, which is expected to adopt the CLE moniker. Recently caught undergoing testing in Germany, the high-performance version of the CLE Coupe features a Panamericana grille and sizable intakes that are partially obscured by camouflage. The sporty styling continues with lightweight wheels that are backed up by a beefy braking system.
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
Renault Teases Volvo-Geely Based Hybrid SUV To Be Built In Korea
The first Renault model spawned from the automaker’s partnership with Geely has been teased ahead of its launch in 2024. Renault Korea Motors (RKM) will bring the vehicle to life, building it in Korea for sale in the local and overseas markets. It will be unique from all other Renault models as it will be based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture platform that underpins vehicles such as the Volvo XC40 and Lynk & Co 01.
Nissan Introduces New 5,000-Mile-A-Year, Pay-As-You-Go Lease Option
Nissan, through its Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. subsidiary, has launched a new, ultra-low mile lease program for customers. The 5,000 miles (8,046 km) term, more akin to what supercar manufacturers offer than the brands for daily drivers, has been introduced as gas prices have risen and the pandemic has pushed people to work from home and drive less.
2023 Lexus UX 300e Gains New Battery For 280-Mile Range Alongside Interior And Tech Upgrades
Lexus announced a series of updates for the fully electric UX 300e, with the most important being the addition of a new battery, extending the range by more than 40 percent compared to the outgoing model. The UX 300e also benefits from the chassis improvements, the new infotainment, and the expanded safety kit of the recently updated hybrid UX range.
2023 Mazda CX-60 Gets Three Engines In Australia, 3.3L Turbo Straight-6 Makes Only 280HP
The Mazda CX-60 will soon launch in Australia where it will be offered exclusively in hybridized form. Local buyers will have three powertrains to choose from. The flagship model takes the form of a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder Skyactive-G engine that works alongside a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor and a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It pumps out a total of 241 kW (323 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful road car ever produced by the Japanese car manufacturer.
New Peugeot 408 First Edition Piles On The Equipment For Fastest 50 Buyers
Peugeot’s UK division is marking the arrival of its quirky 408 crossover with a limited run of 50 First Edition Cars that come packed with extra equipment. The 50 cars are based on the already-high-spec GT version of the 408 but top up the list of standard equipment with 20-in “Monolithe” diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 7.4 kWh on-board charger for the plug-in hybrid drivetrain and a Driver & Passenger Seat Pack. That last one might make you imagine non-First Edition buyers must be driving around on beer crates, but actually means this version comes with Alcantara, seat heating, electric adjustment and a five-program massage function.
The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe
The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
MINI Brings Back Manual Gearbox Into Some Of Its Two-Door 2023 Hardtop Models
Starting in November of this year, MINI buyers will have the chance to add a manual transmission to some models. The standalone option isn’t the only change coming to production though. New paint finishes and changes to new Special Edition cars are coming too. Mini says that supply chain...
20 Years After Its Launch, What Are Your Thoughts On Chris Bangle’s BMW 7 Series E65?
Automotive design isn’t an easy game to get into and it’s an even harder game to win. Just ask Chris Bangle, the man responsible for the design direction of just about every early to mid-2000s BMW. His most famous, or should we say infamous creation, is the E65 7-Series and now, some two decades after its release, we wonder what you all think of it now.
BMW M4 CSL Makes Almost 600 Horsepower On The Dyno
The new G82 BMW M4 CSL is finally here and one lucky owner decided to find out how much power the latest hardcore BMW M makes on the dyno. The noise is something to revel in but what’s more shocking is that the M4 CSL appears to make almost 10 percent more power than the official numbers.
Porsche 944 Turbo RS Rendered With Modern Parts From The 911 GT3 RS Needs To Be Made
This story includes independent renderings of a fictional Porsche 944 Turbo RS made by Khyzyl Saleem. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The restomod business is booming, but there are still plenty of interesting models from the past that have yet to be modernized and make a great case for it. Among those is the Porsche 944 which got a digital makeover by independent artist Khyzyl Saleem, featuring a body parts inspired by the brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Sony And Honda To Debut Their First EV In 2026 In North America And Japan, Tease New Model For CES
Honda and Sony announced more details about their project for a jointly developed EV. The new Tokyo-based company is called Sony Honda Mobility Inc and is planning to produce the first model in a Honda US plant. The EV is scheduled to roll out in 2026, prioritizing online sales in North America followed by exports to Japan.
Hyundai To Spend $12.6 Billion To Improve Software And Create Two New EV Platforms By 2025
Hyundai announced today at a global online forum that its entire lineup of vehicles will become “software defined” by 2025. That means that its vehicles will be moved onto a better digital platform that can keep them connected and up to date for longer. To achieve that aim,...
Porsche Updates Both Of Its Surprisingly Expensive eBikes For 2022
Porsche has made no secret of the fact that it’s getting into the e-Bike game, and its latest updates to the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross should make them even better for owners. Both come with an “organically shaped” carbon frame that is supposed to be reminiscent of...
Donkervoort Teases New F22 That Weighs 700 Pounds More Than Model It Replaces
Donkervoort today announced the name of its next model, and it will be called the F22. Set to replace the D8 GTO, the new model promises to be a “supercar” that “has been developed with hypercar technology.”. The news may be complicated for fans of Donkervoort’s breed...
Limited-Run Jaguar F-Pace And F-Type Special Editions Launch In Japan
Jaguar has just announced limited edition variants of the F-Pace and F-Type for the Japanese market. The first of the two is dubbed the Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black Curated for Japan and will be capped at just 55 units. It is based on the F-Pace R-Dynamic Black P250 and comes standard with popular options including a fixed panoramic roof with privacy glass, a heated steering wheel, Auto High Beam Assist, 12-way electric front seats, wireless device charging, the cold climate pack and a set of 20-inch gloss black wheels.
Audi Tests E-Tron With Particulate Filter To Clean The Air As It Drives
Audi revealed today that it is in the midst of developing a particulate filter that helps vehicles clean the air as they drive through it. The automaker has partnered with MANN+HUMMEL to develop the new technology. Although automakers like to say that electric vehicles have zero local emissions, that’s not...
Nearly 1 In Every 2 Mercedes-Benz Sold In Q2 2022 Went To China
Mercedes-Benz delivered 520,100 vehicles in the third quarter of this year and of these, a significant chunk were sold in China. The German automaker’s sales jumped 20 per cent this quarter that ended in September, rising from 434,800 in Q3 2021 and bringing this year’s tally up to 1,518,200 units. These figures include sales of the V-Class, T-Class, and all-electric EQV.
