Stunning Van Vooren Bugatti Selling At No Reserve
Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.
Barn Find 1935 Derby Bentley Sells for $74K After Sitting for 50 Years
Charterhouse Classic Cars AuctionThis rare coupe is one of 2,422 built by then-owner Rolls-Royce in its factory in Derby, England, and are considered especially valuable for their pedigree and looks.
Bentley Heritage Garage Puts Its Past On Display At Crewe Factory
Over the last 18 months, Bentley has worked to expand its Heritage Collection. It now features 42 cars – 34 road-legal models and eight race cars. Twenty-two will reside in the automaker’s new Heritage Garage located on its campus in Crewe, UK. The garage sits in what was...
Mercedes 190 SL on Bring A Trailer is Ready for Fall Driving Season
Mercedes really knocked it out of the park with this classic middle ground of performance and luxury. Most people think of early automotive greatness, racing prowess, and unforgettable styling; you might expect them to be talking about a German company. Porsche, BMW, Volkswagen, these were all incredible brands for the time and nowadays hold some of the highest prestige in the entire automotive world. Of course there is one company distinctly missing from that list, Mercedes Benz. Unexpectedly, this manufacturer dominated the racing scene before eventually transitioning mostly over to luxury automobiles inspired by their older models. If ever there was a great example of that vintage dedication to performance and design, then this is it, a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL.
David Donner Smashes Bentley Pikes Peak Record With Porsche 911 Turbo S
This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was a bit less enjoyable for the drivers than the last outing. Serious fog and slippery conditions made it nearly impossible for most entrants to achieve what they normally could in the dry. But the organizers of the event don't want teams to wait another year for ideal conditions anymore.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Carscoops
Neo-Classic Or Neo-WTH? You Decide With This 2011 Zimmer Golden Spirit Coupe
The history of the Zimmer Motorcars (also known as the Art Zimmer Neo-Classic Motor Car Company) stretches back to the late ’70s, which means that its original vehicles could be considered actual classics. You might not have been aware, though, that the company has continued making cars well into this millennium.
Carscoops
Alpine Alpenglow Is A Striking Hypercar Concept Set To Debut On October 13
Alpine published the first teaser of the Alpenglow, a striking concept that will debut on October 13 as a sign of things to come. The French automaker said that the Alpenglow showcases the design and technology that will be applied in future Alpine models, both for the road and for the track.
The Facts And Numbers Behind Porsche
Much has been written about Porsche's initial public offering (IPO). I offer another take, but I will not tell you whether to buy or not. It is not my specialty. What I am going to tell you is an automotive success story seldom mentioned anywhere else. And that story is the basis for a good benchmark in the industry.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Explains How Propeller And “Creative Wheel Hub Design” Can Transform Tesla Cybertruck Into Boat
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has revealed a new titbit about the Cybertruck and its claimed dual functionality as both a car and a boat. The eccentric billionaire recently stated that the Tesla Cybertruck will function “briefly” as a boat when it hits the market but did not state just how this would be achieved. What he did say is that it would be able to cross the channel between South Padre Island, Texas and the SpaceX Starbase approximately 4.5 miles away.
Carscoops
BMW’s Latest Over-The-Air Update Improves 3.8 Million Vehicles Worldwide
BMW has rolled out an over-the-air software update for some 3.8 million vehicles around the world, bringing with it a host of new and improved features. The new Remote Software Upgrade 07-22 brings with it 10 main elements, the first of which are extensive improvements to the ‘charging route’ function of the brand’s EVs. This system optimizes a route for charging as soon as a destination is entered if the current range isn’t enough to reach the destination. BMW says it has improved the system’s algorithm and the speed at which routes are calculated.
Carscoops
2023 Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 Years Celebrates Potent SUV, Capped At 555 Units
This is the new Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 years, created to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the performance-focused SUV. Alterations made to the car start with the exterior where a new finish dubbed metallic Chronos Gray adorns the SUV and is restricted to this limited-run model. Customers will be able to opt for Dew Silver matte should they prefer, although it is available on all standard RS Q3 models.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A4 Avant Goes For A Ring Run, Promises To Be A Slick Grocery Getter
The 2024 Audi A4 Avant has been spied stretching its legs on the Nürburgring, ahead of an expected unveiling next year. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagon has an evolutionary design that is instantly recognizable. However, there are plenty of changes including a wider and shorter singleframe grille. The...
Carscoops
The 2023 BMW M2 Shakes Off Conservative Design, Retains Driver-Oriented Focus
The all-new 2023 BMW M2 has officially been unveiled, breaking with tradition and injecting a whole lot of shock and awe into what was once a restrained mold for the performance coupe. However, with a 453-hp TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive, and a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or...
Carscoops
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming For Those Committed To The Van Life
Ford has teased the new 2023 Transit Trail Van that it will soon launch to capture a slice of the ever-growing motorhome/van segment. Previewed with a couple of photos and a short video, the Ford Transit Trail Van has “new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory.”
Carscoops
Why Chevy Isn’t Worried That Only $605 Separate The 2024 Trax From The Trailblazer
Chevrolet unveiled the 2024 Trax earlier today and it starts at $21,495. That’s only $605 less than the 2023 Trailblazer and this raises plenty of questions about whether or not there’s enough separation between the two models. Chevrolet clearly believes there is and officials explained their thinking at...
Carscoops
Apollo G2J Electric Sportscar Prototype Previews Brand’s Future EVs
Apollo Future Mobility Group presented a vehicle that is quite different from its limited production hypercars. The Apolo G2J, described as an advanced rolling engineering prototype, is a fully electric sportscar, serving as a preview for the design and technology of future Apollo products. Apollo has been working on the...
Carscoops
Build Your Perfect 2023 BMW M2 With The Official Configurator
In the wake of unveiling the brand-spanking new 2023 M2, BMW has now opened the configurator for the much anticipated sports coupe in Europe – we’ll have to wait our turn to play here in North America. Available in select markets, the little M car is, blessedly, offered...
Carscoops
Novitec’s Ferrari SF90 Spider Receives Carbon-Fiber Treatment And Power Bump To 1,094 Hp
Novitec presented their tuning package for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale just a few months ago, and now the company is following up with a similar kit for the Ferrari SF90 Spider. This includes a carbon-fiber bodykit, a new set of 21-inch wheels, lowered suspension, and a power increase for the plug-in hybrid setup.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Versa Puts On A New Face And Gains A Newly Available 8-Inch Infotainment System
Miami is known for its beaches and nightlife, but Nissan is using the city’s auto show to introduce the facelifted Versa. Set to go on sale this fall, the 2023 Versa has a new front fascia and a radically different take on the company’s V-motion grille. The latter is significantly wider and taller than before, while also losing its prominent frame.
