Stunning Van Vooren Bugatti Selling At No Reserve

Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Mercedes 190 SL on Bring A Trailer is Ready for Fall Driving Season

Mercedes really knocked it out of the park with this classic middle ground of performance and luxury. Most people think of early automotive greatness, racing prowess, and unforgettable styling; you might expect them to be talking about a German company. Porsche, BMW, Volkswagen, these were all incredible brands for the time and nowadays hold some of the highest prestige in the entire automotive world. Of course there is one company distinctly missing from that list, Mercedes Benz. Unexpectedly, this manufacturer dominated the racing scene before eventually transitioning mostly over to luxury automobiles inspired by their older models. If ever there was a great example of that vintage dedication to performance and design, then this is it, a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL.
Neo-Classic Or Neo-WTH? You Decide With This 2011 Zimmer Golden Spirit Coupe

The history of the Zimmer Motorcars (also known as the Art Zimmer Neo-Classic Motor Car Company) stretches back to the late ’70s, which means that its original vehicles could be considered actual classics. You might not have been aware, though, that the company has continued making cars well into this millennium.
Alpine Alpenglow Is A Striking Hypercar Concept Set To Debut On October 13

Alpine published the first teaser of the Alpenglow, a striking concept that will debut on October 13 as a sign of things to come. The French automaker said that the Alpenglow showcases the design and technology that will be applied in future Alpine models, both for the road and for the track.
The Facts And Numbers Behind Porsche

Much has been written about Porsche's initial public offering (IPO). I offer another take, but I will not tell you whether to buy or not. It is not my specialty. What I am going to tell you is an automotive success story seldom mentioned anywhere else. And that story is the basis for a good benchmark in the industry.
Elon Musk Explains How Propeller And “Creative Wheel Hub Design” Can Transform Tesla Cybertruck Into Boat

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has revealed a new titbit about the Cybertruck and its claimed dual functionality as both a car and a boat. The eccentric billionaire recently stated that the Tesla Cybertruck will function “briefly” as a boat when it hits the market but did not state just how this would be achieved. What he did say is that it would be able to cross the channel between South Padre Island, Texas and the SpaceX Starbase approximately 4.5 miles away.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
BMW’s Latest Over-The-Air Update Improves 3.8 Million Vehicles Worldwide

BMW has rolled out an over-the-air software update for some 3.8 million vehicles around the world, bringing with it a host of new and improved features. The new Remote Software Upgrade 07-22 brings with it 10 main elements, the first of which are extensive improvements to the ‘charging route’ function of the brand’s EVs. This system optimizes a route for charging as soon as a destination is entered if the current range isn’t enough to reach the destination. BMW says it has improved the system’s algorithm and the speed at which routes are calculated.
2023 Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 Years Celebrates Potent SUV, Capped At 555 Units

This is the new Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 years, created to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the performance-focused SUV. Alterations made to the car start with the exterior where a new finish dubbed metallic Chronos Gray adorns the SUV and is restricted to this limited-run model. Customers will be able to opt for Dew Silver matte should they prefer, although it is available on all standard RS Q3 models.
2024 Audi A4 Avant Goes For A Ring Run, Promises To Be A Slick Grocery Getter

The 2024 Audi A4 Avant has been spied stretching its legs on the Nürburgring, ahead of an expected unveiling next year. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagon has an evolutionary design that is instantly recognizable. However, there are plenty of changes including a wider and shorter singleframe grille. The...
The 2023 BMW M2 Shakes Off Conservative Design, Retains Driver-Oriented Focus

The all-new 2023 BMW M2 has officially been unveiled, breaking with tradition and injecting a whole lot of shock and awe into what was once a restrained mold for the performance coupe. However, with a 453-hp TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive, and a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or...
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming For Those Committed To The Van Life

Ford has teased the new 2023 Transit Trail Van that it will soon launch to capture a slice of the ever-growing motorhome/van segment. Previewed with a couple of photos and a short video, the Ford Transit Trail Van has “new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory.”
Apollo G2J Electric Sportscar Prototype Previews Brand’s Future EVs

Apollo Future Mobility Group presented a vehicle that is quite different from its limited production hypercars. The Apolo G2J, described as an advanced rolling engineering prototype, is a fully electric sportscar, serving as a preview for the design and technology of future Apollo products. Apollo has been working on the...
Build Your Perfect 2023 BMW M2 With The Official Configurator

In the wake of unveiling the brand-spanking new 2023 M2, BMW has now opened the configurator for the much anticipated sports coupe in Europe – we’ll have to wait our turn to play here in North America. Available in select markets, the little M car is, blessedly, offered...
