Peterson Technology Partners (PTP), a premier IT consulting and recruiting agency, right now introduced a brand new Global and Consulting division to be led by Swadheen Sehgal, lately employed Chief Consulting Officer. This division will supply end-to-end, cutting-edge shopper options for enterprise initiatives and can assist PTP’s shoppers convey their recruitment practices into rising markets to finest help their expertise wants. Sehgal will convey greater than 25 years of expertise to this position and might be chargeable for PTP’s shopper’s digital integration, transformation, IT infrastructure, safety and development.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO