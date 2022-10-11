Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Tech Tracker: Pizza robots are so hot, even Jay-Z is investing in them
We’ve been following the rise of pizza robots — each as supply automobiles and as automated cooks within the kitchen — fairly intently, so the information that Stellar Pizza introduced a $16.5 million spherical of funding backed by Jay-Z’s enterprise capital agency, Marcy Venture Partners, got here as no shock. The automated pizza truck firm simply launched in Los Angeles this fall and affords a brand new, staffing-light strategy to serve pizza on wheels.
daystech.org
Seerist wins Customs and Border Protection order extension, adds AI
Seerist, a maker of augmented analytics merchandise for safety professionals, mentioned its contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection was renewed for 5 years and expanded to incorporate synthetic intelligence knowledge and evaluation. The up to date 5-year $3.8 million contract helps a number of mission areas, together with Intelligence...
decrypt.co
Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech
Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Expands Customer Success Team to Scale Global Growth in the CLM Market
Key executive hires to deliver on customer support and service; pre-sales and marketing teams also gain strength. SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the expansion of its customer success team as it positions itself to scale operations for its accelerated growth plans following its recent infusion of $85 million in funding.
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
daystech.org
Investing platform raises $11M to offer climate investing from a different angle to ESG ratings • TechCrunch
The firm is benefitting from a shift to investing in sustainable merchandise. According to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment, $120 trillion is dedicated to speculate sustainably, with allocations rising at 22% yr on yr. New buyers M-Tech Capital and Exceptional Ventures joined the spherical, and current buyers Jim O’Neill,...
daystech.org
Ericsson to Provide AI-based Cognitive Software Solutions for Network Optimization to Vodafone Oman
Ericsson and Vodafone in Oman have partnered to empower the telecom firm’s community infrastructure growth throughout a number of domains. This newest step within the two corporations’ ongoing partnership will see Ericsson present AI-based Cognitive Software options for community optimization to facilitate data-driven selections and assist Vodafone in implementing zero-touch operations (ZTO) and anomaly detection capabilities.
US and S. Arabia clash in public over oil cut, Russia
The United States and Saudi Arabia traded bitter barbs Thursday over last week's OPEC+ oil output cut, with Washington accusing Riyadh of knowingly boosting Russian interests. - Oil funds Russian war - In its press release, Saudi Arabia insisted that decisions by OPEC+ were taken "purely on economic considerations."
daystech.org
75% of marketing agencies are outsourcing additional help
69% of in-house entrepreneurs and 75% of promoting companies are sourcing assist from both freelancers or content material marketplaces. This is in response to content material creation platform Verblio, which surveyed greater than 400 content material entrepreneurs to search out out concerning the present state of digital content material advertising.
daystech.org
Someone Has, Once Again, Put Windows 11 On A Surface Duo
Who says {that a} cellphone can’t run a desktop working system? A Twitter consumer was capable of load Windows 11 onto a Microsoft Surface Duo 2. This is one thing that’s occurred earlier than. Clever tech fans have been capable of load completely different working techniques onto completely...
Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service
SAN RAMON, Calif. — (AP) — Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is...
getnews.info
NACOS Partners with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to Train 100,000+ Nigerian Computing Students
LAGOS, NG, Oct 10, 2022 – NACOS has partnered with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to train 100,000+ Nigerian computing students on disruptive and emerging technologies. The Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS), the umbrella body for students studying Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Cyber Security, and all other IT-related disciplines in all Higher Institutions of learning in Nigeria, and Domineum BlockChain Solutions, a Distributed Ledger Technology Company providing Blockchain-as-a-service solutions, with Headquarters in London, U.K., will develop and train 100,000+ Nigeria Computing Students in emerging and disruptive technologies.
daystech.org
Apple’s roadmap for shifting production outside of China
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out in the present day with some new predictions on how Apple can proceed to cut back its reliance on China. According to Kuo, Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy” in response to the continuing “de-globalization trend.”. Based on latest...
assetservicingtimes.com
TradeNeXus and Capitolis launch portfolio optimisation solution
TradeNeXus and Capitolis launch portfolio optimisation solution. TradeNeXus, State Street’s GlobalLink digital platform for foreign exchange transactions, has partnered with technology company Capitolis to provide an automated post-trade solution to optimise portfolios. The solution allows buy-side firms to automate data solutions through TradeNeXus and scan portfolios for foreign exchange...
daystech.org
Swadheen Sehgal Enters Peterson Technology Partners to Lead New Software Development and Professional Services Business Division
Peterson Technology Partners (PTP), a premier IT consulting and recruiting agency, right now introduced a brand new Global and Consulting division to be led by Swadheen Sehgal, lately employed Chief Consulting Officer. This division will supply end-to-end, cutting-edge shopper options for enterprise initiatives and can assist PTP’s shoppers convey their recruitment practices into rising markets to finest help their expertise wants. Sehgal will convey greater than 25 years of expertise to this position and might be chargeable for PTP’s shopper’s digital integration, transformation, IT infrastructure, safety and development.
TechRadar
Microsoft: Companies aren't holding back on cloud spending
One of Microsoft's most senior cloud executives claims he has "not seen organizations slow their efforts to move software programs to the cloud in the past few months". Scott Guthrie, who serves as EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division, told CNBC that he's not "seen the current situation cause people to pause cloud".
daystech.org
LastPass enters Meta as the first password manager, delivering key security service for virtual reality users
At this 12 months’s Meta Connect, LastPass introduced it’s the first password supervisor with a 2D Progressive Web App (PWA) within the Meta Quest Store, obtainable at present, with a local integration into the Meta Quest Browser deliberate for early 2023. This marks a significant milestone for LastPass because it turns into a key safety service for digital actuality customers and can show very important as Meta continues to broaden its VR ecosystem to incorporate enterprise, academic, productiveness and leisure environments.
nftplazas.com
OpenSea CFO Steps Down
There has been a bit of a shakeup with the leadership of OpenSea, a top NFT marketplace. Brian Roberts, who had been the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the platform for the last 10 months, has announced his departure. This was confirmed in a LinkedIn post from October 7, 2022, where he stated that despite his leaving, he would remain on as an advisor to the company.
CoinTelegraph
Meta’s Web3 hopes face challenge of decentralization and market headwinds
Facebook went under a major brand overhaul to project its focus on the Metaverse and rebranded to Meta in late 2021. The major shift for the social media giant surprised many, but looking at Facebook’s record with emerging tech trends, it was only a matter of time before it jumped into Web3.
daystech.org
Google Clock Update Gets Brings Tablet Optimizations
Google is delivering on its promise to carry extra pill optimizations to Android. Back at Google I/O early this yr, The search large introduced that it was going to optimize greater than 20 of its first-party apps to look and function higher on. Thanks to a tweet from Mishaal Rahmen, we all know that the Google Clock app will quickly get some much-needed pill optimizations.
