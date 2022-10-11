The manner in which mammals obtain information about their position in space by creating an internal map of the environment is relatively well understood. Research has shown that the same system is used by birds and reptiles, but the neural circuits that enable spatial navigation in fish have not yet been investigated. There are around 30,000 species of bony fish, found inhabiting various ecological niches worldwide, and understanding the cues and neural mechanisms they use to move around in space would allow scientists to understand the evolutionary origins of spatial navigation in vertebrates.

WILDLIFE ・ 1 DAY AGO