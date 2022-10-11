Read full article on original website
Related
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022: the winning pictures
More than 38,000 images were entered into the 58th wildlife contest but only two photographers could be crowned winners
earth.com
Marine biodiversity could shift rapidly due to climate change
Coral reefs are home to much of the biodiversity in the ocean, which is now suffering from the rise of marine heat waves. This has led to migration, where Atlantic species are now appearing more frequently in the Arctic. Understanding how biodiversity will adapt to a warming ocean is difficult...
earth.com
Ecosystems classified for the first time across the entire planet
A research team led by UNSW Sydney, in collaboration with governmental and non-governmental organizations, has developed a way to classify the world’s ecosystems. This development aids ecosystem typology, a relatively new approach to conservation. “For the first time, we have a common platform that identifies, defines and describes the...
earth.com
Humans and Neanderthals may have co-existed for many years
Recent fossil evidence suggests that modern humans (Homo sapiens) and Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) may have co-existed in Europe for as long as five or six millennia before the latter became extinct. However, until recently, not much evidence was found regarding their co-existence at a regional level, making it rather difficult to reliably establish when the two species first appeared and disappeared in these regions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey has risen to at least 28 people and rescue efforts continued as a fire burned in the mine, officials said Saturday
Heartbreaking Story of Mountain Gorilla Who Died in Arms of Her Caretaker
"It was Ndakasi's sweet nature and intelligence that helped me to understand the connection between humans and [other] great apes," the caretaker said.
earth.com
Goldfish use visual cues to judge how far they have traveled
The manner in which mammals obtain information about their position in space by creating an internal map of the environment is relatively well understood. Research has shown that the same system is used by birds and reptiles, but the neural circuits that enable spatial navigation in fish have not yet been investigated. There are around 30,000 species of bony fish, found inhabiting various ecological niches worldwide, and understanding the cues and neural mechanisms they use to move around in space would allow scientists to understand the evolutionary origins of spatial navigation in vertebrates.
earth.com
Climate change is testing the resilience of wheat yields
According to a new study published in the journal Earth System Dynamics, although wheat yields in the United Kingdom have largely been resilient to changing weather patterns over the past three decades, the future security of these crops is uncertain due to increasingly frequent extreme wet and dry conditions caused by climate change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
earth.com
Cyclones and fires interact, worsening the effects of each other
Over the past 40 years, the proportion of major tropical cyclones (categories 3–5) has increased and this trend is predicted to continue under the influence of climate change. The incidence of wildfires has also increased and it is possible that these two forms of ecological disturbance may be interacting with each other, causing alterations to ecosystems and having long-lasting impacts on biodiversity and the provision of ecosystem services.
earth.com
Loss of fruit-eating animals will endanger the Atlantic Forest
The Atlantic Forest is one of the most diverse natural areas on the planet. Located on the coast of Brazil, this tropical forest is home to a large number of plant species. In a new study from the University of Washington, researchers warn that many plants in the Atlantic Forest depend on endangered fruit-eating animals, and that losing these frugivores could have dire consequences.
Comments / 0