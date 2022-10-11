Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Known for Calling 2022 Crypto Market Crash Predicts Fakeout Rallies for Bitcoin, Stellar and Litecoin
The pseudonymous crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s collapse this year is forecasting brief rallies for BTC, Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) prior to the resumption of their downtrend. Capo tells his 549,100 Twitter followers that he expects a rally for these digital assets leading up to Thursday’s scheduled release...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Starbucks & Delta Connect Loyalty Program - What's The Reward?
Starbucks Corp SBUX and Delta Air Lines Inc DAL have entered into a strategic partnership to offer more rewards to their customers. The partnership will offer members of Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs the ability to unlock even more ways to earn rewards at Delta and Starbucks. Starting...
u.today
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?
BTC costs proceed to development downwards as costs stay bearish, with worth buying and selling on crucial help. BTC trades under 50 and 200-day Exponential Transferring Common as worth struggles to regain bullish indicators. The worth of BTC wants to interrupt and maintain above the important thing resistance of $20,500...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
invezz.com
Is Mastercard a good buy after the latest development?
Mastercard announced a cloud-based analytics platform for businesses. Macro events weigh down on the stock. Mastercard has lost a critical $310 support amid bearish signals. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) saw mounting social interest on the back of positive stock market news. According to an announcement on Monday, Mastercard launched a cloud-based analytics platform.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Bitcoin Is Nosediving Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD is trading lower by 3.75% to the $18,300-level Thursday morning. Cryptocurrencies at large are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have also been seen...
US Consumer Prices Might Rise By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.1% amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The consumer price index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Core...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
u.today
Ethereum Fees Skyrocket First Time After Merge as ETH Price Drops 7%
