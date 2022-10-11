ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite for NYC Comic Con

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HURT0_0iUtcHHj00

NEW YORK ( KTLA ) — Great Scott! “Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con over the weekend (no DeLorean needed), and the moment brought tears to fans’ eyes.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one fan tweeted on Sunday along with a video of the reunion that has since amassed more than 9.6 million views.

Fox and Lloyd later thanked the audience at Comic-Con for the warm welcome they received. “Great Lloyd,” Fox wrote in an Instagram story. “Thank you @newyorkcomiccon, you were wonderful.”

“I cherish these moments!” Lloyd added. “Thank you to @newyorkcomiccon, my dear friend @realmikejfox, and most importantly all you wonderful fans who show up year after year. This is all because of you! This is heavy!”

$3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

During the Q&A portion, both Fox and Lloyd took questions from the audience, and discussed how Fox wasn’t the first pick for the role of Marty McFly: Eric Stoltz originally spent over a month on the film until director Robert Zemeckis decided he wasn’t the right fit.

“I didn’t know Michael other than hearing about him,” Lloyd told the crowd, according to Uproxx . “I felt that I had barely made it through the six weeks, and now I was going to have to do it again?” The duo immediately clicked, they said, and made cinematic history.

Guide: What’s on the schedule at Adirondack Film Festival

Fox also spoke about his Parkinson’s diagnosis and credited peers like Lloyd for helping him through his journey. “Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking—but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” he explained. “People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given—the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

The New York event isn’t the first time the dynamic duo reunited, though it’s been a long time. Back in 2015, they reprised their characters for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in honor of the date that Doc and Marty traveled “Back to the Future” in the second film.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Eric Stoltz
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Michael J Fox
NEWS10 ABC

Long Island woman in $40M counterfeit luxury goods bust: NCPD

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged counterfeiter was busted with more than $40 million in knock-offs of high-end items in her store following an investigation that began more than a year ago, according to authorities. Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested by Nassau County police on October 7 on a charge of trademark counterfeiting for her […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Film Star#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Nyc Comic Con#Ktla#Future#Lloyd Later#National Cinema Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NEWS10 ABC

Queens subway station thief traps woman in turnstile: NYPD

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A thief trapped a woman inside a full-height turnstile at a Rego Park subway station and snatched her wallet, police said early Friday in releasing video of the incident. The victim, 26, was going through the turnstile at the 63rd Drive – Rego Park station on the M and R […]
QUEENS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy