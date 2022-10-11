ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend

It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
ROSENDALE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodstock, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Woodstock, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?

I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
HYDE PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Little Love for a Hometown Favorite

Who doesn't love a good diner? It's an honest question. Virtually every town in America has a diner or multiple diners for anyone's dining experience. Each diner has its own set of charms and is an integral part of every town's community. I've been to plenty of diners myself but there's one that for me sticks out above the rest. That diner is Ikaros Diner.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties officials approve Snow Moon Festival

To brighten a very dark time of the year, a group of local women are planning a festival on Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. The organizers presented their plan to the Saugerties Village Board at its meeting on Monday, October 3. “We’re calling it the Snow Moon Festival,”...
SAUGERTIES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Reggae Music#Wdst#Dj#Radio#Woodstock Poughkeepsie#Cannastock
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend

Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid

The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
thephoto-news.com

Visiting Monroe past and maybe future

Monroe. Tim Mitts hosted Finding Monroe Again, giving people an opportunity to see town history firsthand--bungalows from the 1930s that he co-owns and is restoring.
MONROE, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Cuban Cafe Opens Inside Popular New Paltz… Pizza Place?

I’ve spent a lot of time in New Paltz over the years. I went to college there in the late 1970s, partied at the many bars, and generally have had a great time there. These days I still visit New Paltz, but now I spend more time shopping at the cool stores and enjoying meals at one of the many eateries. A fixture in New Paltz for as long as I can remember is Village Pizza.
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk

There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy