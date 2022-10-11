Mel B Rushes To Court: Spice Girl Accuses Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Of Keeping Her ‘In The Dark' About Their Daughter’s Whereabouts

Source: mega

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte are back in court fighting over their daughter Madison with the Spice Girls star demanding her ex-husband not leave their daughter with unapproved caretakers – while he claimed she’s impossible to co-parent with, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, recently, Mel B rushed to court accusing her ex of blowing off the court order.

The singer said the court decided they share legal custody of their daughter Madison, 10. Mel said Stephen was required to consult with her about any big decisions.

However, her lawyer said Stephen has “largely left Melanie in the dark – failing to provide her with even basic information.” She wants the court to order any caretaker outside of immediate family members be mutually approved of by Melanie and Stephen prior to any care being provided.

In the filing, Mel also accused Stephen of consistently failing “adequately co-parent” and keep her informed of Madison's life, and whereabouts — along with “not timely providing addresses for where Madison resides while in his care.”

Mel said she learned in 2021 through a FaceTime call that Madison was under the care of someone unknown. She later learned the person was a woman named Bahare and her husband named Arsam.

The entertainer said Stephen made the decision to let Madison stay with Bahare and her family for days at a time — without ever asking her. To make matters worse, Mel said she learned that “Bahare is actually a close associate of Lorraine Gilles, whom both Stephen and the Court are aware is not permitted to be around Madison under any circumstance.”

Further, Mel said “based on the production of subpoenas” she believes Stephen has been “relying on Lorraine Gilles for childcare, which demonstrates that he has been consistently misleading and blatantly lying to Melanie and the Court regarding same.”

In the July 2022 filing, Mel said she learned that Stephen had taken several trips in 2021 and left Madison with a caretaker.

In her declaration, Mel said, “I have learned that Bahare is actually a close associate of Lorraine Gilles, whom both Stephen and the Court are aware is not permitted to be around Madison under any circumstance.”

“Stephen also frequently leaves Madison with caretakers when he parties, gathers with associates, attends recording sessions in studios, and engages in other activities at all hours of the day and through the night. Stephen does not inform me of who Madison’s caretakers are, where Madison is while under their care, and how long Madison is in their care. It is troubling to me that I have no idea who Madison is being left with for several consecutive overnights – especially when Stephen is out of state,” she wrote.

In response, Stephen filed a declaration demanding Mel’s request be shut down. He said he has attempted to co-parent with her but she refuses to work with him.

Her said her declaration filed in court was “riddled with lies and inaccuracies that are demonstrably false.”

Stephen added, “I have attempted to co-parent and work with Petitioner, however, Petitioner refuses to co-parent in good faith.” He said he has always kept Mel informed of Madison’s prescriptions and health.

He added, “First, and most importantly, I must address the fact that this is not the first time that [Mel] has harassed me and claimed that I have failed to co-parent with her and provide her with information related to Madison’s caretakers. Despite the proof that I previously provided to the Court and [Mel], [Mel] has continued to assert that I have failed to provide the requested information to her, which is simply false.”

Stephen said Mel was fully aware that Bahare was helping him with childcare.

He then accused Mel of being a hypocrite. “Interestingly, despite [Mel’s] allegations, [Mel] has NEVER provided me with information for any of Madison’s caretakers when Madison is with [Mel]. A prime example of this occurred when [Mel] traveled with Madison to Australia this summer. [Mel] never provided me with a record locator or ticket number for Madison’s chaperon flight nor information for any of the caretakers that would be watching Madison while [Mel] worked,” he claimed.

“In addition, this summer Petitioner pierced Madison’s ears and took her to a red-carpet event for abuse victims of domestic violence, both without my knowledge or consent,” he said.

A judge has yet to rule.

The exes are set to face off in court next month. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mel B recently scored a $10k increase in child support from her ex-Eddie Murphy. The two share a 15-year-old daughter named Angel. The comedian will now pay Mel $35k a month in support due to his high income.