Photos Show Man Emaciated And Malnourished Inside Alabama Prison
The family of 32-year-old Kastello Demarcus Vaughan is speaking out after they received pictures of their loved one looking emaciated and malnourished inside of an Alabama prison. Shocking images shared on Facebook by Kassie Vaughan on Sept. 21 reveal an obvious case of abuse. According to NBC affiliate WSFA12 News,...
Woman terrified when a strange man follows her home to tell her she hit a pigeon: 'Justice for pigeons'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was driving beneath an overpass when a pigeon came out of nowhere and hit her windshield. The poor bird fell to the ground, lifeless.
'Little heroes': A pair of 6-year-old twin girls used their toys and hair dryer to fend off their mother's attacker, police say
"It's a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today," neighbor Carrie Jacobs told News 6 Orlando.
Florida Woman Stabbed Her Housemates and Went Shopping After She Thought They Died: Deputies
A Florida woman stabbed her two housemates after one of them told her to move out, said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Christina Anne Adams, 30, allegedly said she then went on a planned trip with someone else to shop at a Publix grocery store. The victims survived, however, and this resulted in her capture, deputies said.
allthatsinteresting.com
Man Claiming To Be Jesus Arrested After He Saws Off His Own Leg In Front Of His Daughter
Shannon Cox and his wife, Sandy, of Boone County, Arkansas, were released on $10,000 bonds, but their young daughter has been removed from the home. On August 2, a man in Arkansas was arrested along with his wife after he allegedly amputated his leg with a chop saw in front of their 5-year-old daughter.
White woman who called 911 on Black bird-watcher in Central Park loses her lawsuit against her former employer
A white woman who called 911 and falsely accused a Black bird-watcher of threatening her in New York City's Central Park in a 2020 incident that went viral has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer of illegally firing her and making her out to be a racist. U.S. District...
Kids as young as 9 are in therapy and having nightmares after witnessing two cops storm a funeral and suddenly shoot down a relative, a West Virginia family alleges
One family member told Insider she's been having nightmares, and if she sits still for long enough, she begins to hear people screaming in her head.
14-Year-Old Girl and 18-Year-Old Young Man Found Shot to Death After Mysteriously Going Missing
Friday night was reportedly the last time family members saw Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, alive. Now deputies in Orange County, North Carolina, say the two teenagers were found shot to death on Sunday. “Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that suggests the two individuals located off...
Two Met cops 'beat and handcuffed innocent black man in front of his wife and children when they mistook him for a robber as the family were walking to collect microwave bought on eBay'
Two Metropolitan Police officers accused of assaulting a father they mistook for a robbery suspect claim he was acting suspiciously, resisted being handcuffed and say they feared he was carrying a weapon, a court has heard. Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Pc Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham...
Worker died in bathroom and no one noticed for days
Bessie Durham, 63, worked as a janitor at a South Carolina Belk department store. She went missing last Thursday and her body wasn’t discovered until Monday, according to police cited by WIS-TV.
Horror details emerge after two care-facility residents freeze to death before their bodies were found the next day
HEARTBREAKING details have emerged after two elderly people froze to death outside care facilities in Iowa. Two workers have been accused of neglect for allegedly failing to protect the victims, and one of them has even been charged with murder. Former social worker Lynne Harriet Stewart, 77, froze to death...
'A Friend of the Family': How a Neighbor Groomed a Set of Parents and Abducted Their Daughter — Twice
Jan Broberg opens up about how a child predator seduced her parents and abused her under their nose For years, actress Jan Broberg kept the story of childhood sex abuse she endured at the hands of a family friend mostly private. But in 1989, a friend asked her to talk about the abuse at her book club. At first, Broberg, who is now 60 but was then 27, was reluctant. "I thought, 'Oh, I don't have anything to say. How can I? Why?" she tells PEOPLE. She ended up...
Georgia Mom Who Messaged Daughter About Being Kidnapped Found Dead In Ravine
Debbie Collier sent her daughter $2,385 via the money transfer app Venmo with the message “They are not going to let me go, love you.” Her body was later found in a ravine. A Georgia woman who apparently used a banking app to alert her adult daughter that...
Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
Woman Sentenced To 100-Plus Years For Strangling Ex With His Favorite Tie, Poisoning His Oatmeal
Heidi Marie Littlefield allegedly enlisted the help of her adult daughter Logan Runyon to sneak into her ex-boyfriend's home and lace his food with fentanyl. A woman has been sentenced to more than 100 years behind bars for strangling her ex to death with his favorite tie after poisoning his oatmeal amid a heated custody battle.
iheart.com
Doctor Claims Living Man Was Put In Body Bag And Sent To Morgue
A shocking report from the Australian news outlet Business News claims that a man who was still alive was put into a body bag and transferred to the morgue. Kevin Reid was receiving palliative care at Rockingham General Hospital when he was pronounced dead by his nurses on September 5. His body was then transported to the morgue, even though no doctor at the hospital had certified his death.
Bluey 'cocaine' shock: Cops discover toy stashed with white powder during drug bust – as guns are seized and four men arrested
Four men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine concealed inside a 'Bluey' the blue heeler toy. Police intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay, in New South Wales, to Queensland last month, with officers finding white powder hidden inside the toy from the international smash hit children's show on the ABC.
A mother says she spent '63 days of hell' desperately searching for her missing son. They ended with a shocking discovery of his death and addiction to 'laughing gas.'
"It was just a horrific scene," Julia Charleston said after finding her son's home littered with nitrous oxide chargers meant for making whipped cream.
Officer Grabs Student By Neck, Pulls Hair During Arrest: Video
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office released hour-long body camera footage of the arrest of 18-year-old student Tauris Sledge after a short clip of the encounter between him and an East Ridge High School SRO went viral.
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
