ATP Welcomes Christine Jerian as Chief Development Officer
With nearly 30 years of experience working in the public sector, including serving in the administration of Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti, and most recently as Chief of Staff to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, Christine Jerian will serve as the Chief Development Officer for Armenia Tree Project.
Burbank Public Library to Host Event Spotlighting Armenian American Community
Burbank Public Library is hosting an event spotlighting the Armenian American community, as a part of the library’s 2022 Burbank Reads program. This year’s theme, “Community and Belonging,” explores and promotes social connectedness, civic engagement, and empathy for neighbors. The event will be held on Thursday, October 27 from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, located at 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91505.
