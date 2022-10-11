Burbank Public Library is hosting an event spotlighting the Armenian American community, as a part of the library’s 2022 Burbank Reads program. This year’s theme, “Community and Belonging,” explores and promotes social connectedness, civic engagement, and empathy for neighbors. The event will be held on Thursday, October 27 from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, located at 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91505.

BURBANK, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO