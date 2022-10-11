ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Teen Mom’s Leah Messer and Fiance Jaylan Mobley Break Up 2 Months After Announcing Engagement: ‘It’s Best’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

It’s over. Teen Mom star Leah Messer and her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley , split two months after getting engaged , the couple confirmed to Life & Style on Tuesday, October 11.

"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," the pair said in a joint statement to Life & Style . "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."

Leah and Jaylan, who moved into a new house together in April, assured that they still have “love and respect for each other” but asked fans for “privacy” as they “transition out of this chapter together.”

It’s Over! All of the Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2022 So Far

The MTV couple announced their engagement in August shortly after their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

At the time, their relationship seemed solid and Leah even teased the possibility of having kids with Jaylan in the future during an interview with In Touch . Leah currently shares twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, 12, with her first husband, Corey Simms , and also shares a daughter Adalynn, 9, with her second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert .

“All I know is that we love each other and at the end of the day, that’s the foundation I wanna set for our relationship, my kids, our future kids,” the North Carolina native said. “And that’s kinda where we’re at.”

That's not to say the duo hadn't experienced any drama during their time together. Leah clapped back at a troll who said Jaylan was with her "for the fame."

“Believe me, at this point, he’s wishing he wasn’t in it for fame now," the Teen Mom 2 alum began in a lengthy comment via Instagram in September, adding that Jaylan "sure as f—k" wouldn't be putting in so much effort for her or her children if he was just using her.

The Hope, Grace & Faith author assured that Jaylan had "his own career" and noted that life in the limelight can be difficult to navigate. "This ‘fame’ world isn’t as glamorizing as sooooo many people wanna think it is," she continued. "You have to see the BS they put out [about] HIM, our relationship and our kids. That s—t can get to you mentally if you don’t rise above it. TRUST ME, it’s not the reality fame he fell in love with.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Drop Baby Bombshell: Are They Expecting a Boy?

From the moment they started dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have been the subject of constant speculation from Teen Mom fans. When these two were still getting to know each other, the public was convinced that they were secretly married, or that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Teen Mom 2#Celebrity#Life Style#Mtv
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason

On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Star Cheyenne Floyd’s Husband Zach Davis Sentenced to Jail 2 Weeks After Wedding

Two weeks after marrying Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to a DUI charge in 2020. The California native, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in Los Angeles County Jail and 60 months of probation, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12. Davis, who is also required to participate in an alcohol education program, will have to report to jail by November 1. The sentencing is based on his 2020 DUI charge, in which he “pled guilty to driving while blood alcohol count Is .08 or above,” the legal papers state.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy