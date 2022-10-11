Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry Mansfield
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."
Stephen A. Smith went into detail about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole.
TMZ.com
Kenny Smith Says Reaction To Draymond Green Punch Is Overblown, Happens 'A Lot'
Kenny Smith says Draymond Green violently socking Jordan Poole in a practice last week is a huge nothing burger ... telling TMZ Sports similar incidents will happen "at least twice a year on each team." We spoke with "The Jet" out at LAX last week shortly after we posted the...
NBA・
Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team
Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
Evan Turner to Lance Stephenson about Draymond Green punch: 'This how I should’ve done you'
Former Pacer Evan Turner brought up and old team fight.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Sixers Rival Hawks Could Boost Roster With Big Move
An Eastern Conference contender, the Atlanta Hawks, are looking at the disgruntled Jae Crowder.
Predicting Toughest Jazz Cuts Ahead of 15-Man Roster Deadline
The Utah Jazz will host some closed-door meetings this week.
Braves reliever Tyler Matzek done for the season
The Atlanta Braves will be without one of its top relief pitchers for the rest of the postseason. Tyler Matzek was left off the National League Division Series roster as he dealt with elbow discomfort. On Wednesday, the Braves announced Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. “I hate it for...
MLB・
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
MLB・
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Sixers are cutting a few players loose to build up their developmental roster.
SEC Round-Up: Georgia Fans Not Interested in Paying to See Dawgs Take on Vandy
Florida hosts first official visitors since June, Bryce Young on a pitch count, Auburn in basketball mode, Gamecocks ride high of beating Power 5 team, former Tiger signs with NBA's Pelicans, Fisher addresses no-call, and more
Yardbarker
Sixers Waiving Mac McClung
This marks the second time this month that McClung has been let go, as the same happened with the Warriors back on Oct. 3. McClung, 23, is 6-2 and scored nine points in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Wizards in Japan. He wowed the crowd with a few dunks in the layup line before that.
NBA・
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97
NBC Sports
Kings waive Cook, Bazemore as 15-man roster deadline looms
The Kings have parted ways with two NBA veterans in Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore, the team announced Thursday morning, leaving just one cut to make before Monday's 15-man roster deadline. Sacramento signed both Cook and Bazemore to undisclosed contracts on Sept. 21. Bazemore, entering his 11th year in the...
Braves playoff game vs. Philadelphia set to start at 7:30
The Braves have not said when they think Game 2 will start. — The Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 2 at 7:30 after a rain delay Wednesday afternoon. The Braves were initially scheduled to face the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:35 p.m. 40,000 plus fans expected...
