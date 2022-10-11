ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly 'Dating' Michael Jordan's Son Marcus, 31: It's 'On The Down Low'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO

