Here are 10 critical House races to watch in November
Republicans are favored to flip the House this November given the national mood, as well as the historic headwinds the president’s party normally faces in a midterm election.
Blumenthal up by 5 points over challenger Leora Levy in Connecticut survey
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) currently has a five-point lead over the Republican challenger for his Senate seat, Leora Levy, according to a new CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. The poll, published on Saturday, found that 49 percent of likely voters said they’d vote for Blumenthal in next month’s midterm election while 44 percent offered…
Is the Biden administration about to put the Abraham Accords at risk?
Which is more important to President Biden, rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or strengthening the Abraham Accords between Israel and its Arab neighbors? There should be little doubt that Biden has shown he prioritizes the Iran nuclear agreement. But does that mean the death knell for the two-year-old Abraham Accords if the…
