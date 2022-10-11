Read full article on original website
via.news
Coffee Futures Bearish By 6% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 08:51 EST on Wednesday, 12 October, Coffee (KC) is at $212.25 and 6.85% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 6919, 48.52% below its average volume of 13440.32. Coffee Range. Concerning...
via.news
Platinum Futures Over 3% Down In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bearish momentum. At 21:04 EST on Tuesday, 11 October, Platinum (PL) is at $888.00 and 3.4% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 405, 99.99% below its average volume of 13519526458.62. Platinum Range. Regarding...
The stock market likely just bottomed and a 15% rally could take hold into year-end, Fundstrat says
The stock market has likely bottomed this week and could stage a 15% rally, according to Fundstrat. The firm highlighted favorable seasonal trends heading into the fourth quarter, as well as depressed investor sentiment. "Risk/reward certainly favors betting on an above-average bounce in the 'Bear Killer' month of October," Fundstrat...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Negative Territory
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red despite being positive for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.1%, 0.33%, and 0.05%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3.35%. Conversely,...
US Consumer Prices Might Rise By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.1% amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The consumer price index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Core...
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
US stocks stage big reversal to jump 2% after September inflation hits highest level since 1982
"In one line: Awful," Panthenon Macro's chief economist Ian Shepherdson said of September's hot CPI report.
Domino's Reports U.S. Same-Store Sales Increase and Stands by Forecast for Food Costs
Domino's Pizza reported mixed third-quarter results Thursday morning. Earnings per share missed Wall Street expectations, but revenue came in above estimates. The pizza company also stood by its forecast for food cost inflation for the year. Domino's Pizza on Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and stood by...
via.news
S&P 500 Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 15:08 EST on Thursday, 13 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,683.05, 2.96% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2330970000, 5.05% above its average volume of 2218885388.39. S&P...
via.news
GBP/EUR Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 08:21 EST on Thursday, 13 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1561, 1.1028% up since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.217% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:09 EST on Thursday, 13 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,990.54, 2.67% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 300256254, 19.26% below...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 15:13 EST on Thursday, 13 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 10,684.10, 2.56% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3261997000, 50.56% below its average volume of 6597914732.38.
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
via.news
USD/CHF Optimistic Sellers: 0.883% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF is still under pressure after its intraday low. This extended the pullback of the previous day from a four month high to 0.9950 going into Wednesday’s European session. The Swiss currency (CHF), however, has remained within a 5-week-old rising wedge bearish pattern. FXStreet stated that...
via.news
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.903% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:22 EST on Wednesday, 12 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1408, 0.9031% up since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.956% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.13...
