Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Is 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:08 EST on Saturday, 15 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 10,321.39, 3.08% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3537973000, 48.28% below its average volume of 6841436734.55.
via.news
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.794% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 00:23 EST on Saturday, 15 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1493, 0.7941% down since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.751% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16...
via.news
CBOE Rises By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:13 EST on Friday, 14 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 32.85, 2.85% up since the last session’s close. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.86% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $31.63 and 3.01% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $33.87.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Thursday, 13 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 16,892.66, 3.07% up since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.76% up from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
S&P 500 Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 15:08 EST on Thursday, 13 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,683.05, 2.96% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2330970000, 5.05% above its average volume of 2218885388.39. S&P...
via.news
NYSE Composite Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:09 EST on Thursday, 13 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at 13,894.83, 2.57% up since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Concerning NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.65% up from its trailing 24 hours...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:09 EST on Thursday, 13 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,990.54, 2.67% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 300256254, 19.26% below...
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Drops 9% As Session Comes To An End On Friday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) slid 9.5% to $22.01 at 15:58 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Stalls: 10% Down In 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 14 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 10,894.53, 10.22% down since the last session’s close. The NASDAQ 100 is best thought of as just a handful of major technology companies in the vein...
via.news
USD/CHF Optimistic Sellers: 0.883% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF is still under pressure after its intraday low. This extended the pullback of the previous day from a four month high to 0.9950 going into Wednesday’s European session. The Swiss currency (CHF), however, has remained within a 5-week-old rising wedge bearish pattern. FXStreet stated that...
via.news
Duke Realty Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), Comfort Systems USA (FIX), American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
via.news
S&P 500 Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 14 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,669.91, 2.6% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 3202991000, 44.22% above its average volume of 2220896719.34. S&P...
via.news
S&P 500 Is 8% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 14 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,601.82, 8.72% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1536519000, 30.51% below its average volume of 2211225168.18. S&P...
via.news
DouYu Stock Bullish By 10% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose by a staggering 10.86% to $1.02 at 14:56 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.05% to $15.42 at 16:14 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.54% to $5.78 at 15:26 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Quidel Stock 10.51% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Quidel (QDEL) jumping 10.51% to $74.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 2.23% to $10,649.15. Quidel’s last close was $67.49, 62.52% under its 52-week high of $180.06. About Quidel. QuidelOrtho Corporation offers a variety of in vitro diagnostics products around the...
via.news
Brandywine Realty Trust And Banco Bradesco On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Brandywine Realty Trust, Nautilus, and SmileDirectClub. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped by a staggering 31.2% in 30 days from $1.25 to $0.86 at 15:46 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
Comments / 0