NASDAQ Composite Is 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:08 EST on Saturday, 15 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at 10,321.39, 3.08% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3537973000, 48.28% below its average volume of 6841436734.55.
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.794% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 00:23 EST on Saturday, 15 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1493, 0.7941% down since the last session’s close. GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) Range. About GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.751% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.16...
CBOE Rises By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:13 EST on Friday, 14 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 32.85, 2.85% up since the last session’s close. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.86% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $31.63 and 3.01% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $33.87.
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Thursday, 13 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 16,892.66, 3.07% up since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.76% up from...
S&P 500 Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 15:08 EST on Thursday, 13 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,683.05, 2.96% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2330970000, 5.05% above its average volume of 2218885388.39. S&P...
NYSE Composite Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:09 EST on Thursday, 13 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at 13,894.83, 2.57% up since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Concerning NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.65% up from its trailing 24 hours...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:09 EST on Thursday, 13 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,990.54, 2.67% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 300256254, 19.26% below...
Exact Sciences Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Fall In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped by a staggering 15.48% in 7 days from $36.37 to $30.74 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
NASDAQ 100 Stalls: 10% Down In 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 14 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 10,894.53, 10.22% down since the last session’s close. The NASDAQ 100 is best thought of as just a handful of major technology companies in the vein...
USD/CHF Optimistic Sellers: 0.883% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF is still under pressure after its intraday low. This extended the pullback of the previous day from a four month high to 0.9950 going into Wednesday’s European session. The Swiss currency (CHF), however, has remained within a 5-week-old rising wedge bearish pattern. FXStreet stated that...
S&P 500 Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 05:08 EST on Friday, 14 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,669.91, 2.6% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 3202991000, 44.22% above its average volume of 2220896719.34. S&P...
S&P 500 Is 8% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 14 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,601.82, 8.72% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1536519000, 30.51% below its average volume of 2211225168.18. S&P...
DouYu Stock Bullish By 10% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose by a staggering 10.86% to $1.02 at 14:56 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.98% to $10,623.49, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
FibroGen Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped 9.05% to $15.42 at 16:14 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.56% to $10,684.10, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Riot Blockchain Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.54% to $5.78 at 15:26 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Quidel Stock 10.51% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Quidel (QDEL) jumping 10.51% to $74.58 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 2.23% to $10,649.15. Quidel’s last close was $67.49, 62.52% under its 52-week high of $180.06. About Quidel. QuidelOrtho Corporation offers a variety of in vitro diagnostics products around the...
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped by a staggering 31.2% in 30 days from $1.25 to $0.86 at 15:46 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s last close...
