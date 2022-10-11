Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement. Henderson was...
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating after alleged shootout between two women ends with one man shot on Quarters Lake Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are currently in front of the Louisiana State Archives building. They are there after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a beauty shop around 10:35 a.m. on Quarters Lake Rd. EBRSO said...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
brproud.com
Four arrested after seizure of marijuana, Xanax, handgun and more during traffic stop in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 9 p.m., on Monday, October 10, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu. Speeding was the reason for the stop in the 6000 block of Prescott Rd. Two deputies then exited...
wbrz.com
Suspect released from hospital, booked after being shot by officers at Highland Road apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
wbrz.com
Tiki Tubing owner previously arrested for molestation booked for violating protective order
DENHAM SPRINGS - The owner of an embattled tubing company who was previously arrested for molestation was arrested Wednesday for violating a protective order. In May of 2022, Fore was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of sexual battery on a juvenile. Fore was released on a $25,000 bond.
brproud.com
Man accused of stealing car, sets it on fire after owner confronts him
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 24-year-old man on aggravated arson, simple battery, and simple burglary. According to the affidavit, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were responding to a call around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Providence about a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles on fire and a man being detained by complex security.
brproud.com
Zachary PD would like to speak with unidentified man as part of theft investigation
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department needs your help. Do you recognize the man seen in the attached pictures?. ZPD would like to speak with this person in connection with an ongoing investigation into a theft. If you know who this man is or where they are...
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
brproud.com
Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot twice by homeowner in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Walker home was shot twice by the homeowner Monday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Friendship Road after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 regarding a burglary. “The homeowners were sleeping,” said Sheriff...
theadvocate.com
Livingston deputy indicted on traffic violation for crash that caused driver's death
A grand jury in Livingston Parish has indicted a sheriff's deputy on a traffic offense for an incident in July where the deputy crashed into a woman's car, killing her, the district attorney said. District Attorney Scott Perriloux said the grand jury weighed charges ranging from careless operation — a...
Verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man blamed for the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter. The jury found Albert Franklin guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Lawton, 41, who was killed while trying to serve a warrant to Franklin in a Walmart parking lot on March 12, 2018.
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for Andrew Brister, the Louisiana Tech student who hit and killed a man on Ben Hur Road last Saturday, said his client did not realize he was the person responsible until the following morning. Attorney John McLindon says he notified authorities “within hours”...
Group of Louisiana police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
After a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, a group of Lafayette Police officers' kind act for the woman is going viral.
Grand jury indicts Livingston Parish deputy on traffic violation in connection with deadly crash
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish grand jury decided on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to formally charge a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy in connection with a deadly crash from July. The grand jury returned an indictment for careless operation for Livingston Parish Deputy Cory Winburn in the crash that...
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
brproud.com
Two arrested in Louisiana after allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Hiram Desmond Clark, 31, of Labadieville and Kristen Dena Duplechien, 36, of Thibodaux remain behind bars after they were arrested on Tuesday, October 11. Their arrests stem from an investigation into drug trafficking. The investigation was led by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
postsouth.com
$1 million bond set for man charged in camp burglaries
Bond was set at $1 million on a Bayou Sorrell man accused of burglary and theft of camps in the spillway near the Grand River dike landing. The arrest of Charles Louis Poston III capped a seven-month investigation by Iberville Parish deputies, Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Poston was charged on...
wbrz.com
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed while entering a home in Donaldsonville on Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Trevon Henderson dead from one gunshot wound. Perry Smith Jr.,...
