Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Related
ABC Action News
Tampa Bay's spookiest haunted tours
TAMPA, Fla. — The season of spook is here! Take a look at these haunted tours around Tampa Bay… if you dare. Info: Built in 1926, the historic Tampa Theatre has earned quite the reputation as Tampa’s most haunted building. Learn the Theatre’s secrets and stories with a “balcony to backstage” tour that focuses on the historic movie palace’s ghostly guests, preternatural patrons and eternal employees. The 90-minute tour kicks off in the lobby and does include climbing stairs and extended periods of standing. Doors open 15 minutes before tour time. Ghost Tour tickets are $15 for general admission.
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
Over 30 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Just Friday alone is stacked.
‘Mansion in the sky’: Gronkowski’s former Tampa penthouse goes on sale for $5.4 million
The downtown Tampa penthouse that once housed former Buccaneers tight-end Rob Gronkowski is up for sale — sporting a hefty $5.4 million price tag.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings
Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
Florida’s first Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque will open in Tampa this month
The New York-based chain is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends.
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love about a delightful and themed combo of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and other delicious treats. Whether you’re looking to DIY or have one made for you, Tampa Bay is full of great options for your Thanksgiving grazing board.
Harbour Island residents are once again fighting a proposed hotel, after Tampa developer threatened to sue city
A Tampa city attorney asked residents to not voice grievances to city council, due to pending litigation from the developer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Places to Watch a Tampa Bay Sunset Together
One of the best things about living in Tampa is getting to experience all of...
Tampa's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, Lucky Tigre, soft opens this weekend
Bring your titas and titos.
Southern rap giant Goodie Mob plays Tampa this month
Expect some 'Soul Food' and a side of the new album, too.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Red Apple tower progress; Marriott sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Construction of Red Apple Group’s 400 Central project progresses to next phase. Red Apple Group’s 46-story residential condo tower at 400 Central will now enter the next phase of construction. The Suffolk Construction Co. team spearheading the construction of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
naturecoaster.com
New Port Richey Businesses win 39 Best of the Best Tampa Bay Awards in 2022
The City of New Port Richey is a riverfront community located in southwest Pasco County. It is home to about 16,000 people and encompasses about four-and-a-half square miles. In recent years, New Port Richey has really grown the small business community in its historic downtown district. The City has worked...
businessobserverfl.com
Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building
A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
thegabber.com
Things To Do Gulfport, South Pinellas Oct. 14-20
Go Ghoulish Is Halloween your time to shine? Enter in the City of Gulfport Annual Halloween Decorating Contest for the chance to be recognized. Deck out your home or business with creepy, spooky gear, and creative gore (whatever your jam is). Get an application at Gulfport City Hall or the Gulfport Recreation Center. You have until October 24; that night, City judges will haunt the streets to judge the decor. City of Gulfport. Deadline to apply is Oct. 24, 12 p.m. 727-893-1000.
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
The story of Florida's first Latino governor
This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino named Bob Martinez who was a pioneer in local and state politics.
floridapolitics.com
Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower
The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
Comments / 0