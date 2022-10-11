ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ABC Action News

Tampa Bay's spookiest haunted tours

TAMPA, Fla. — The season of spook is here! Take a look at these haunted tours around Tampa Bay… if you dare. Info: Built in 1926, the historic Tampa Theatre has earned quite the reputation as Tampa’s most haunted building. Learn the Theatre’s secrets and stories with a “balcony to backstage” tour that focuses on the historic movie palace’s ghostly guests, preternatural patrons and eternal employees. The 90-minute tour kicks off in the lobby and does include climbing stairs and extended periods of standing. Doors open 15 minutes before tour time. Ghost Tour tickets are $15 for general admission.
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
cohaitungchi.com

25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings

Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Red Apple tower progress; Marriott sells

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Construction of Red Apple Group’s 400 Central project progresses to next phase. Red Apple Group’s 46-story residential condo tower at 400 Central will now enter the next phase of construction. The Suffolk Construction Co. team spearheading the construction of the...
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
businessobserverfl.com

Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building

A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
Tampa Bay News Wire

Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022

TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
thegabber.com

Things To Do Gulfport, South Pinellas Oct. 14-20

Go Ghoulish Is Halloween your time to shine? Enter in the City of Gulfport Annual Halloween Decorating Contest for the chance to be recognized. Deck out your home or business with creepy, spooky gear, and creative gore (whatever your jam is). Get an application at Gulfport City Hall or the Gulfport Recreation Center. You have until October 24; that night, City judges will haunt the streets to judge the decor. City of Gulfport. Deadline to apply is Oct. 24, 12 p.m. 727-893-1000.
floridapolitics.com

Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower

The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
