A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now
The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
TODAY.com
Target, Walmart and more kicked off Black Friday sales early — 45 of the best deals
Although Black Friday is still over a month away, it seems like major retailers are ready to start the holiday shopping season a bit earlier this year. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale at the end of September and Target already kicked off its Black Friday sales event. Whether...
Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale
When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
Yahoo!
Amazon's popular furniture outlet is packed with seasonal discounts of over 60%
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Have you been thinking about giving your home a fall-inspired refresh, but you're not sure of where to begin or what you actually want to change? Whether you want to add a few things, replace others or rearrange everything, Amazon’s furniture outlet can help you find exactly what you're looking for—maybe even a few things you never knew you wanted. Check out the must-have pieces we found that are sure to give any room in your house a new look for the new season and take advantage of the great deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
hunker.com
Hot Off the Press: Wayfair Is Hosting a Surprise Way Day in October
Hot off the press! Wayfair is hitting us with round two of its biggest sale of the year: Way Day. This two-day event is highly anticipated year after year for its deep discounts of up to 80% off. And for the first time ever in 2022, it's happening biannually. Here are all the details we know about the fast-approaching October 26 and 27 shopping holiday.
BHG
Our Boucle Chair Sold Out Twice in Just 3 Weeks—and It’s Finally Back in Stock
When it comes to furnishing your space, a comfortable chair is a must-have. And if you’re looking for a versatile, on-trend option, you’re in luck—the Better Homes & Gardens Upholstered Swivel Chair is finally back in stock. The chair, which sold out twice in three weeks, has...
3 Alternative Uses for Towel Bars That’ll Maximize the Storage in Your Home
Laura Wheatman Hill (she/her) lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She has a masters of arts in teaching and has taught English, writing, and drama to students in preschool through adulthood. She has been published by CNN, Real Simple, Parents, and others. Follow. published Yesterday. My home is...
How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
Yahoo!
You can save up to 95% (seriously!) in today's Adidas sale
ADIDAS: All. Day. I. Dream. About. Sales. Prime Day deals aren't the only discounts in town with Adidas boasting a seriously discounted slew of products today through Oct. 13. You can save up to 65% off thousands of items and an additional 30% off select items with code EXTRASALE. That's up to 95% off some of the best athletic sneakers, clothing, and accessories on the market.
Yahoo!
Feather your nest with cozy deals on weighted blankets, blackout curtains and bath sets, from $10
Winter is on its way, and we’re all about transforming our homes into snuggly sanctuaries this fall. When the temperature drops, there’s no better place to be than under a plush blanket, fresh out of a relaxing bath. With these cozy home picks from Bed Bath & Beyond, you’ll be ready to enjoy the chilled down ride.
msn.com
How To Make Your SNAP Benefits Stretch Further
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal nutrition program that gives benefits to low-income individuals and families, enabling them to purchase food at retailers nationwide. Though the specific benefits vary from state to state, in general, to be eligible, a household’s income must be at or below 130 percent of the poverty line. For a family of three, that’s around $1,830 a month or less.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Win £500 in cash to help pay for rising bills, or anything you like
Food, bills, and housing costs are going up for every Brit, meaning many of us have had to cut back or economise to make ends meet each month. Wouldn't it be nice if someone just dropped £500 in your lap?. While you can follow advice on how to cut...
