CNN

A rare sale on the viral Amazon coat is happening now

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as "the Amazon coat." This season, the coat is still popular as ever, and today, you can warm up with one of your own for less.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale

When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yahoo!

Amazon's popular furniture outlet is packed with seasonal discounts of over 60%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Have you been thinking about giving your home a fall-inspired refresh, but you're not sure of where to begin or what you actually want to change? Whether you want to add a few things, replace others or rearrange everything, Amazon’s furniture outlet can help you find exactly what you're looking for—maybe even a few things you never knew you wanted. Check out the must-have pieces we found that are sure to give any room in your house a new look for the new season and take advantage of the great deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hunker.com

Hot Off the Press: Wayfair Is Hosting a Surprise Way Day in October

Hot off the press! Wayfair is hitting us with round two of its biggest sale of the year: Way Day. This two-day event is highly anticipated year after year for its deep discounts of up to 80% off. And for the first time ever in 2022, it's happening ‌biannually‌. Here are all the details we know about the fast-approaching October 26 and 27 shopping holiday.
SHOPPING
SELF

How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
LIFESTYLE
Yahoo!

You can save up to 95% (seriously!) in today's Adidas sale

ADIDAS: All. Day. I. Dream. About. Sales. Prime Day deals aren't the only discounts in town with Adidas boasting a seriously discounted slew of products today through Oct. 13. You can save up to 65% off thousands of items and an additional 30% off select items with code EXTRASALE. That's up to 95% off some of the best athletic sneakers, clothing, and accessories on the market.
SHOPPING
msn.com

How To Make Your SNAP Benefits Stretch Further

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal nutrition program that gives benefits to low-income individuals and families, enabling them to purchase food at retailers nationwide. Though the specific benefits vary from state to state, in general, to be eligible, a household’s income must be at or below 130 percent of the poverty line. For a family of three, that’s around $1,830 a month or less.
HEALTH

