ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

7 Million U.S. Women Live in Maternity Care 'Deserts': Report

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apZrs_0iUtI2uh00

TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnancy can be safer and healthier for both mom and baby with good access to quality maternity care.

Yet, the United States is still among one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially in rural areas and communities of color, according to a new March of Dimes report .

About 36% of U.S. counties have no obstetric hospital or providers and no birth centers, according to the report.

Maternity care is actually diminishing in places where it’s needed most, worsening during the pandemic, with a 2% increase in these “deserts” since the organization’s 2020 report.

“With an average of two women dying every day from complications of pregnancy and childbirth and two babies dying every hour, our country is facing a unique and critical moment as the infant and maternal health crisis continues intensifying,” said March of Dimes president and CEO Stacey Stewart.

“With hospital closures, inflation and COVID-19 limiting access to care, the compounding issues of our time are bearing down on families, forcing them to extend themselves in new ways to find the care they need and ways to afford it,” Stewart added in a March of Dimes news release.

Nearly 7 million women of childbearing age live in places with no or limited maternity care, which affects about 500,000 babies. About 2.2 million women of childbearing age live in maternity care deserts, the report showed.

The loss of obstetric providers and services in hospitals were responsible for decreases in maternity care access in more than 110 counties in the two years since the last report.

About one in eight babies are born in areas with limited or no maternity care, including one in four Native American babies and one in six Black babies.

Below is a map that measures access to maternity care across the country:

Maternity care deserts [red]: low access [orange]; moderate access [yellow]; full access [white] Source: U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Area Health Resources Files, 2021

“Our 2022 report confirms lack of access to care is one of the biggest barriers to safe, healthy pregnancies and is especially impacting rural areas and communities of color where families face economic strains in finding care,” said Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, senior vice president and interim chief medical and health officer at the March of Dimes.

“While we’ve seen a slight increase in obstetric providers nationwide, we continue seeing a troubling decrease in providers serving rural areas,” Henderson said. “In fact, only 7% of obstetric providers serve rural areas and, with more than 500,000 babies born to women living in these areas, families in rural areas are at higher risk for poor outcomes.”

March of Dimes is adding a mobile health unit to its current operating fleet of maternity care centers to provide more access to care. This includes Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers and Community Health Workers in both Southeast Ohio and the Washington D.C. area. Soon, a new mobile health unit will start in New York.

A new March of Dimes app will be launched later this month to provide essential resources for expecting and new parents, and to allow them to connect with other families.

March of Dimes is also working in nine local communities across the United States to improve quality of care offered in communities of color.

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more on how to have a healthy pregnancy .

SOURCE: March of Dimes, news release, Oct. 11, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

1977: The nationwide Childhood Immunization Initiative begins

The goal of the $58 million federal program, run by then-United States Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare Joseph A. Califano Jr., was to get 90% of children under the age of 15 fully immunized by October 1979. A nationwide advertising campaign featuring "Star Wars" characters and celebrity athletes urged parents to get their children vaccinated against preventable diseases, such as measles, mumps, rubella, polio, diphtheria, pertussis, and typhoid. Dr. Alan Hinman, former chief of the immunization program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called the program successful. "We will meet the target for schoolage children and I think we will have clearly exceeded it when all information is in by the first of the year," said Hinman, referring to Jan. 1, 1980.
EDUCATION
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Oct. 14, 2022​

As U.S. health officials warn of a severe flu season, experts explain why you should get a shot: People are already landing in the hospital with severe cases, and the vaccine is your only protection, they noted. Read more Pfizer says first human data on updated booster shots looks promising: Blood tests showed stronger antibody responses to the Omicron subvariants than the original vaccine prompted, the company announced Thursday. Read more Banning menthol cigarettes could have big impact on smoking rates: With 2 in 5 Americans smoking the flavored products, minorities and younger smokers would be the most affected. Read more Are night sweats worse than hot flashes? A new survey of 200 women says yes. Read more
HEALTH
The Herald News

2021: President Biden announces a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The mandate includes vaccines for all federal workers, health care workers, and workers at companies with more than 100 employees. It could apply to more than 100 million Americans. In a speech announcing this sweeping initiative, President Joe Biden said vaccinated Americans are losing patience with those who refuse to get immunized, stating, "Your refusal has cost all of us." [Pictured: President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus Oct. 14, 2021, in Washington D.C. Biden spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged states and businesses to support vaccine mandates to avoid a surge in cases of COVID-19.] You may also like: US cities with the cleanest air
U.S. POLITICS
The Herald News

2015: California becomes the first state to eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccines for children in public and private schools

In 2015, an outbreak of measles occurred among children in California who visited Disneyland and another theme park. Some parents were believed to be claiming a religious exemption to avoid getting their children vaccinated. Since 2015, five more states have eliminated vaccine exemptions in public schools: Connecticut, Mississippi, Maine, New York, and West Virginia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#U S#Community Health Centers#Linus Women Health#Medical Services#General Health#Healthday
The Herald News

History of vaccine mandates in the US

Controversy about vaccine mandates is not new. Stacker used resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health to compile a history of vaccine mandates in the U.S. dating back to the 18th century.
U.S. POLITICS
The Herald News

Menthols Make Up 40% of U.S. Cigarette Sales; Ban Could Have Huge Impact

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could have a significant impact on smoking rates, especially among minorities, new U.S. research suggests. Adult smokers who are younger, have mental health problems and are from racial/ethnic minority groups are more likely to use menthol cigarettes than other groups, according to a study from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. ...
The Herald News

2022: Supreme Court blocks Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

On Jan. 25, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down an order from President Joe Biden's administration that would have imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate requiring businesses with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine-or-test rule for its workers. In a landmark 6-3 opinion, however, the Court decided the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued the mandate via its emergency powers just weeks prior, had surpassed its authority. "Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly," an unsigned opinion from the court read. The landmark ruling came just months after Biden delivered the comprehensive COVID-19 mandate in September 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Herald News

1980: All 50 states have laws requiring vaccines for children to attend public schools

In many states, the mandates applied to children at all grade levels and those in licensed preschool settings. The required vaccines were either specified in the law itself or were chosen by the state health officer or state board of health. By the 1998–1999 school year, 46 states, with the exception of Louisiana, Michigan, South Carolina, and West Virginia, had vaccine requirements for all grade levels from kindergarten through 12th grade. You may also like: The best streaming services for football in 2021
EDUCATION
The Herald News

1902: Congress passes the Biologics Control Act

The law was passed in response to tetanus outbreaks in Camden, New Jersey, and St. Louis caused by contaminated vaccines. It is the first modern piece of federal legislation to regulate the manufacture of pharmaceuticals. The law created the Hygienic Laboratory of the U.S. Public Health Service, which eventually became the National Institutes of Health.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Herald News

Night Sweats May Be Even Tougher Than Hot Flashes on Women

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It’s not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them – hot flashes or night sweats? Both can significantly affect a woman’s quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. “We know that sleep disturbances are one of the biggest detriments for women going through...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Herald News

AHA News: 5 Questions to Ask Before Sharing Health Stories on Social Media

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- When it comes to posting health information on social media, beware before you share. Experts say that's an essential step in battling medical misinformation, an escalating problem as more people turn to social media for news, knowledge and advice about all things health-related. In the wake of rampant false information about COVID-19, the U.S. surgeon general's office released an advisory last...
HEALTH
The Herald News

With Tough Flu Season Already Here, An Expert Answers Your Flu Shot Questions

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Indications are that this year’s flu season is going to be particularly nasty, making the annual influenza vaccine even more important than usual, infectious disease experts say. People already are landing in the hospital with severe cases of influenza, about a month ahead of when flu season usually begins, said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. That...
HEALTH
The Herald News

Pfizer's Updated Booster Targets Omicron Variants, New Data Confirms

FRIDAY, Oct. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New trial data shows that Pfizer's updated COVID booster shot is more powerful against Omicron subvariants than the original shot, the company announced Thursday. The findings are reassuring, since human data on the tweaked vaccine was not available when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the reformulated booster shots in September. "These early data suggest that our bivalent vaccine is anticipated to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy