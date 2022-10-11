Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Browns Announce Decision On Deion Jones After Big Trade
The Cleveland Browns made a low-risk trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones but are wasting no time trying to find out if their investment will pay off. According to ProFootballTalk, the Browns have designated their newly-minted linebacker for return off of injured reserve. In doing so, the Browns have opened a three-week window for Jones to practice with the team.
Yardbarker
Deep Dive: Joe Woods and the Browns Defense
What would a Cleveland Browns season be if there was not a call for a coach or front office member to be fired? Historically, it was deserved. It is the cycle in which we Browns fans have lived for nearly two-and-a-half decades since the team returned. Two playoff appearances, with only one win, in the 23 seasons since returning to the league have caused uneasiness and frustration amongst the fan base, and justifiably so. Other teams have turned around their perennially losing franchises (the Rams and Bills, for example) to become winners. The Browns, though, have not had such luck.
Whipple likes how Husker offense has flipped it in practices after 'worst week' before Rutgers
Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breaking down Kansas football's quarterback situation heading into Week 7
Caroline Soro reports from Lawrence and provides an update on Kansas football's quarterback situation heading into KU's game against Oklahoma.
Bryce Young update: Saban shares latest Thursday before Tennessee game
Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided what is likely to be his final update on quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) before the Crimson Tide takes on No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. “Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said Thursday night on his radio show. “I think it comes down to...
The Top247's No. 1 RB Rueben Owens is headed to the All-American Bowl
The Top247’s No. 1 running back inn El Campo (Texas) High 247Sports Composite five-star Rueben Owens was honored this week as part of the All-American Bowl Road to the Dome Series. “It was real cool,” the Louisville commit told 247Sports. “It’s always been a dream to play in the...
NFL responds to I-Team regarding new Deshaun Watson lawsuit
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned yet another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming he pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage.
RELATED PEOPLE
ClutchPoints
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
Everything Hendon Hooker said about playing Alabama
The Third Saturday in October has arrived. Not only does the annual rivalry game between Tennessee and Alabama actually fall on the third Saturday in October this year, but it means as much as it has in years. Both teams enter undefeated and as a top 10 football team. Vols...
Podcast: Can Sooners snap skid? | Rumors abound about OU commits... is there merit to them? | New unis | MORE
Can Sooners break their losing skid & is there merit to rumors about Sooners' commits looking around?| Big visit weekend| New unis| VIP member Q&A questions answered| MUCH MORE. TIMESTAMPS FOR PODCAST TOPICS ARE BELOW THE STREAMING LINKS!. SPOTIFY:. ANDROID:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 02:00 - Rumors,...
10/14 Arizona Football Notebook: Defense remains focused
* Arizona has made a few depth chart changes for Saturday’s game against Washington and one of the more notable changes id DJ Warnell getting the start at the Star position over Gunner Maldonado. “DJ will start on Saturday,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “He has really embraced...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Tom Brady fined for kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during Buccaneers win
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in Tampa’s 21-15 win on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play while sacking Brady. Brady’s kick went unpenalized during the game. The 15-yard penalty on Jarrett allowed Tampa Bay to continue its drive — Jarrett’s sack would have created a fourth-and-15, a likely punt and a chance for Atlanta to mount a game-winning drive — and ultimately run out the clock.
UCLA is the New Trendy Pick for the College Football Media
In this article from The Athletic, Thompson-Robinson's odds have improved to win the Heisman Trophy. In this video from Championship Drive, go to the 13:07 mark and listen to the analysts talk about UCLA's victory over Utah, and that the rest of the Pac-12 "needs to watch out." This ESPN...
Nick Saban provides injury updates on Bryce Young, Jaylen Moody
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared a couple of injury updates after Wednesday’s practice, providing the latest on junior quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder). “Bryce continues to practice a little bit more,” Saban said Wednesday evening. “We’ve got him on a little bit of a pitch...
Improving defensive line depth 'a help' for Gervon Dexter
While Chris McClellan wasn’t able to close the gap between himself and a scrambling Brady Cook, his presence in the backfield was enough to cause significant disruption for the Missouri quarterback. As McClellan gave him chase, the Florida freshman defensive tackle effectively shortened the window for Cook to make...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CF.C's Jamey Vinnick & CouGreat Marcus Trufant preview WSU vs. OSU
PULLMAN -- The Tru to the Cougs Podcast with Jamey Vinnick and Marcus Trufant powered by the Bleav Network is out. In previewing Washington State's game against Oregon State, Trufant noted OSU has played very good defense at home, and that tends to really get the crowd involved. Trufant said...
Four Lessons For Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry
In his first three years since becoming Cleveland Browns General Manager, Andrew Berry has been a positive change for the franchise. This doesn't mean he is infallible from criticism though and this article is looking at what improvements can be made. This isn’t a piece where we are going to say he should have drafted x player rather than y because the draft is incredibly unpredictable. It is the wide roster construction discussion where we look at decisions the Front Office has made and how they put together their 53-man roster.
247Sports
Blake Shapen injury: Dave Aranda confirms head injury for Baylor QB following targeting penalty by WVU
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen exited Baylor’s 43-40 loss to West Virginia Thursday night after a hit to the head from Mountaineers’ defensive back Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Referees ejected the West Virginia defensive back for targeting. After the game, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda provided the latest on his starting quarterback.
Game week seven post-practice Q&A: TE Brayden Willis
NORMAN, Okla. — Tight end Brayden Willis' contributions were a bright spot on an otherwise awful afternoon last weekend in the Cotton Bowl. In the Wildcat, he had some success and rushed for 20 yards on seven carries, while also reeling in a couple of catches for 25 yards.
NFL・
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2