Browns Announce Decision On Deion Jones After Big Trade

The Cleveland Browns made a low-risk trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones but are wasting no time trying to find out if their investment will pay off. According to ProFootballTalk, the Browns have designated their newly-minted linebacker for return off of injured reserve. In doing so, the Browns have opened a three-week window for Jones to practice with the team.
What would a Cleveland Browns season be if there was not a call for a coach or front office member to be fired? Historically, it was deserved. It is the cycle in which we Browns fans have lived for nearly two-and-a-half decades since the team returned. Two playoff appearances, with only one win, in the 23 seasons since returning to the league have caused uneasiness and frustration amongst the fan base, and justifiably so. Other teams have turned around their perennially losing franchises (the Rams and Bills, for example) to become winners. The Browns, though, have not had such luck.
Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in Tampa’s 21-15 win on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play while sacking Brady. Brady’s kick went unpenalized during the game. The 15-yard penalty on Jarrett allowed Tampa Bay to continue its drive — Jarrett’s sack would have created a fourth-and-15, a likely punt and a chance for Atlanta to mount a game-winning drive — and ultimately run out the clock.
Four Lessons For Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

In his first three years since becoming Cleveland Browns General Manager, Andrew Berry has been a positive change for the franchise. This doesn't mean he is infallible from criticism though and this article is looking at what improvements can be made. This isn’t a piece where we are going to say he should have drafted x player rather than y because the draft is incredibly unpredictable. It is the wide roster construction discussion where we look at decisions the Front Office has made and how they put together their 53-man roster.
