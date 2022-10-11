ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Whipple likes how Husker offense has flipped it in practices after 'worst week' before Rutgers

Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Auburn lands commitment of 4-star OL Clay Wedin

Auburn has another much-needed addition to its recruiting class: a 4-star offensive lineman. Clay Wedin, who's been committed to Michigan State since June 14 but decommitted on Monday, has announced his decision to commit to Auburn. "With Auburn, what it is to me, it’s more than just the football program,"...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment

Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

BearsIllustrated Podcast: Immediate Reaction to Baylor's loss at West Virginia

Andrew and I react minutes after the Bears' 40-43 loss in Morgantown; making Baylor 0-6 all-time when facing West Virginia on the road. It was a back and forth affair in a game that featured limited defense. The Mountaineers put up 500 total yards of offense while the Bears had 590 total yards in spite of losing starting quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury in the third quarter.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Coach Speak: In-Depth look at Notre Dame target Brandyn Hillman

Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland high school three-star athlete Brandyn Hillman will take an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend. The 6-1, 191-pounder has seen his recruiting process take off in a big way over the past few weeks and the Fighting Irish coaching staff is hoping that things end with Hillman choosing to play ball in South Bend.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Game week seven post-practice Q&A: TE Brayden Willis

NORMAN, Okla. — Tight end Brayden Willis' contributions were a bright spot on an otherwise awful afternoon last weekend in the Cotton Bowl. In the Wildcat, he had some success and rushed for 20 yards on seven carries, while also reeling in a couple of catches for 25 yards.
247Sports

Notre Dame in the NFL: Notable Performances from the Weekend

Notre Dame had 39 former players currently listed on NFL rosters during week five of this National Football season. Here are some notable performances. Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman got the start and made quite the impact in the 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Gilman had 7 tackles, a pass breakup and a key interception in the win. Also for the Chargers, linebacker Drue Tranquill tallied 6 tackles on the day. In that same game, it was linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah totaling 6 tackles for the Browns.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
247Sports

Louisville offers '26 elite hoops prospect Tyran Stokes with ties to the city

Napa, Calif., Prolific Prep freshman Tyran Stokes has already started to make a name for himself. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Stokes was a standout on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team WhyNot in the 16-year-old age group over the summer, meaning he was playing up two age groups on that team as a Class of 2026 prospect. Earlier this week, Stokes was in Colorado Springs, Colo., participating in the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp. During that event, 247Sports national analyst Adam Finkelstein said he was one of the standouts during the Saturday session.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

College football expansion: Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark leaves door open for further additions

The Big 12 will lose its two most recognizable brands in Oklahoma and Texas by 2025, as both are joining the SEC. In response, the league announced it will be adding four of the most prominent and successful Group Five programs in Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF. Commissioner Brett Yormark, who was appointed in August to replace Bob Bowlsby, rose to his position in the midst of all this transition. In a recent interview on CBS Sports’ Cover 3 Podcast, Yormark revealed that the league is open to even more moves.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games

The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

