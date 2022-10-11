Read full article on original website
Related
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 5: Baker Mayfield hits rock bottom
It doesn’t seem long ago that Baker Mayfield was considered one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. After all, he helped guide the Browns to their first playoff win in 25 years. But as they always say, the NFL is all about “what have you done for...
NFL・
Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer
An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
Browns Make Roster Moves, Newly Acquired Deion Jones Designated for Return
Linebacker Deion Jones is one step closer to making his Cleveland Browns debut.
Breaking down Kansas football's quarterback situation heading into Week 7
Caroline Soro reports from Lawrence and provides an update on Kansas football's quarterback situation heading into KU's game against Oklahoma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
Whipple likes how Husker offense has flipped it in practices after 'worst week' before Rutgers
Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
NFL responds to I-Team regarding new Deshaun Watson lawsuit
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned yet another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming he pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Auburn lands commitment of 4-star OL Clay Wedin
Auburn has another much-needed addition to its recruiting class: a 4-star offensive lineman. Clay Wedin, who's been committed to Michigan State since June 14 but decommitted on Monday, has announced his decision to commit to Auburn. "With Auburn, what it is to me, it’s more than just the football program,"...
‘Opportunity to overcome’: Akron North canceling football season
The North High School Vikings in Akron have a lot of pride in their football program.
Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment
Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
BearsIllustrated Podcast: Immediate Reaction to Baylor's loss at West Virginia
Andrew and I react minutes after the Bears' 40-43 loss in Morgantown; making Baylor 0-6 all-time when facing West Virginia on the road. It was a back and forth affair in a game that featured limited defense. The Mountaineers put up 500 total yards of offense while the Bears had 590 total yards in spite of losing starting quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury in the third quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coach Speak: In-Depth look at Notre Dame target Brandyn Hillman
Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland high school three-star athlete Brandyn Hillman will take an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend. The 6-1, 191-pounder has seen his recruiting process take off in a big way over the past few weeks and the Fighting Irish coaching staff is hoping that things end with Hillman choosing to play ball in South Bend.
Game week seven post-practice Q&A: TE Brayden Willis
NORMAN, Okla. — Tight end Brayden Willis' contributions were a bright spot on an otherwise awful afternoon last weekend in the Cotton Bowl. In the Wildcat, he had some success and rushed for 20 yards on seven carries, while also reeling in a couple of catches for 25 yards.
NFL・
UCLA is the New Trendy Pick for the College Football Media
In this article from The Athletic, Thompson-Robinson's odds have improved to win the Heisman Trophy. In this video from Championship Drive, go to the 13:07 mark and listen to the analysts talk about UCLA's victory over Utah, and that the rest of the Pac-12 "needs to watch out." This ESPN...
Notre Dame in the NFL: Notable Performances from the Weekend
Notre Dame had 39 former players currently listed on NFL rosters during week five of this National Football season. Here are some notable performances. Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman got the start and made quite the impact in the 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Gilman had 7 tackles, a pass breakup and a key interception in the win. Also for the Chargers, linebacker Drue Tranquill tallied 6 tackles on the day. In that same game, it was linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah totaling 6 tackles for the Browns.
Louisville offers '26 elite hoops prospect Tyran Stokes with ties to the city
Napa, Calif., Prolific Prep freshman Tyran Stokes has already started to make a name for himself. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Stokes was a standout on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team WhyNot in the 16-year-old age group over the summer, meaning he was playing up two age groups on that team as a Class of 2026 prospect. Earlier this week, Stokes was in Colorado Springs, Colo., participating in the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp. During that event, 247Sports national analyst Adam Finkelstein said he was one of the standouts during the Saturday session.
College football expansion: Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark leaves door open for further additions
The Big 12 will lose its two most recognizable brands in Oklahoma and Texas by 2025, as both are joining the SEC. In response, the league announced it will be adding four of the most prominent and successful Group Five programs in Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF. Commissioner Brett Yormark, who was appointed in August to replace Bob Bowlsby, rose to his position in the midst of all this transition. In a recent interview on CBS Sports’ Cover 3 Podcast, Yormark revealed that the league is open to even more moves.
Husker Mash: Messages on tape spoken aloud; the victory snap review; a former Husker great recruiting well
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Nick Henrich has had the words "Never out of the Fight" written on his tape the last two games. And it's something the Husker linebacker and co-captain...
Sporting News
Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games
The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0