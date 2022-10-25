ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche's Ex Says Her Son Treated Half-Brother in 'Hostile Manner' Since Her Death

In new court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper objected to her 20-year-old son, Homer Heche Laffoon’s request for the court to “expand his authority” over his mother’s estate, according People. In the report published on Monday, Tupper also claimed Laffoon treated his and Heche’s son, 13-year-old son, Atlas, poorly.

In the documents, Tupper alleged that Homer “has acted in a hostile manner” towards Atlas and “has refused to communicate with him or his representatives at all.”

The pair is also fighting for guardian ad litem, which is a neutral person the court appoints to watch over someone during a case, in this situation, Atlas. Tupper is also disputing Laffoon’s ability to inventory the estate properly. “On behalf of Atlas, [Tupper] requests that prior to granting [Homer] any powers to take possession of the tangible personal property in the apartment, the Court compels [Homer] to provide an inventory of such personal property to Atlas so it can be determined whether [Homer] actually safeguards all of the Decedent’s personal property in the future and conflict can be minimized,” the documents states.

Earlier in the month, the first hearing in the legal battle for Anne Heche’s estate was brief but testy, as the judge presiding over the case had a stern exchange with Heche’s ex-boyfriend on Tuesday, Oct. 11, while Tupper has objected to Laffoon’s bid to be named executor of her estate.

Tupper appeared in court at Stanley Most Courthouse in Los Angeles that Tuesday morning alongside Atlas, and with his attorney Chris Johnson. Laffoon’s counsel appeared virtually. Last month in a probate filing, Tupper questioned Laffoon’s ability to handle the estate and expressed concern that he wouldn’t act in Atlas’ best interest as administrator. Tupper also claimed that Heche nominated him as executor in 2011. In the filing, Tupper asked for a third party fiduciary to manage the estate, or for him to be appointed.

Among the issues discussed in the just-over-10-minute hearing was Atlas’ inability to retrieve some of his belongings from Heche’s apartment. As Tupper’s September probate petition stated, Atlas hadn’t been able to enter the apartment since Heche’s death, and Tupper alleged that Laffoon changed the locks and hadn’t responded to Atlas’ requests to retrieve his clothes and computer. In court, Tupper said those belongings hadn’t been made available to pick up and still hadn’t been picked up, adding that he had to buy him a new laptop for school.

Laffoon’s attorney, however, said his belongings were made available two weeks prior and noted that given the nature of the estate, they wanted to do an inventory of Heche’s assets before anyone would be granted access to the apartment. Judge Lee Bogdanoff, moving onto the next matter, said Atlas should get his belongings from the apartment as quickly as possible.

Regarding the objection to Laffoon’s bid itself, Bogdanoff expressed his skepticism that Tupper has any legal standing. Johnson said that Laffoon denying access to Atlas’ belongings and his lack of communication both show Laffoon’s inability to run the estate, but Bogdanoff disagreed, saying that he’d just appointed Laffoon and that Laffoon “hasn’t had any responsibilities to discharge yet.”

“This person is going to be advised by his counsel as to what to do in a situation such as this,” Bogdanoff said. “In California, if you’re illiterate, you can be an administrator. If you’ve never gone to college, you can be an administrator. The fact that he may be Generation Z or whatever, or he may be a chill guy, that doesn’t disqualify him. Maybe he’s not the greatest communicator, that doesn’t disqualify him, none of it does. If you want to file something, then file it. I think you’re largely wasting your time, we’re not here to pick the best person. I’m here to decide if he’s qualified or disqualified. Whether you like him or think he’s had a relationship with his mom doesn’t really matter.”

After giving his statements, Bogdanoff addressed Tupper directly for shaking his head, which Bogdanoff saw as a disrespectful slight.

“Don’t shake your head at me, ever,” he said sternly, asking Tupper to take his hands out of his pockets before asking if Tupper had anything to say.

“I don’t feel that his older brother is going to look out for his interests,” Tupper then told the judge. “He’s obfuscated for two months, we waited to get into the apartment. He won’t respond to texts, won’t respond to phone calls. He’s treating him like his enemy — it’s his brother. If he’s the special administrator of the estate and he’s not a neutral person, then their relationship is going to be compromised forever.”

The proceedings thus far come two months after Heche died after sustaining significant injuries in a car crash in August. She crashed her car into a residence in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood on Aug. 5. While she was being investigated for a felony DUI after the crash, the LAPD closed the investigation after her death. She was declared brain dead and stayed on life support for days longer so that her organs could be donated. Her official cause of death was inhalation and thermal injuries.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love,” her family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

There will be another hearing for the case on Nov. 30.

This story was updated at 11:30 pm on Oct. 24 to include information found in new court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

I Am Telling You The Truth
15d ago

Why would a boyfriend believe he would be given control over Heche's estate over her adult biological son? You weren't married. You are not entitled to anything.

Sarah Davis
15d ago

I personally wouldn't want an ex in charge of my estate. on the other hand, after the passing of loved ones, families tend to get greedy and fight over money and possessions. In this case I think a thirds party would be the best option to ensure both of her children get treat fairly. IMO, but the judge must allow consider the law.

Karl Kleinhans
15d ago

the ex's claim that Heche appointed him 11 years ago when they were together certainly doesn't give him any standing now. The 20 year old son is an adult and is the only one with legal standing, even not knowing the young man I'm willing to bet that he will treat his younger brother fairly as his legal advisor knows that all any funny business will only result in a lawsuit. Whereas the ex only wants control so that he can skim some off for himself.

