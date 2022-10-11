ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every iPad model is reduced in this huge Prime Day Apple sale

By Lloyd Coombes
 3 days ago

Apple has dominated the tablet market for years, and that’s because nothing really comes close to the iPad. While iPadOS still has room to improve, Apple’s hardware has never been better, from the base iPad 2021 to the powerhouse that is the iPad Pro, and everything in between.

There’s also never been a better time to buy one, with Amazon and Walmart offering huge discounts across the entire product line. Amazon is offering discounts on the base iPad , the iPad Air , and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro , while the iPad Pro 11-inch is $150 cheaper at Walmart .

iPad 2021 | was $329 , now $269 at Amazon
Apple’s most affordable iPad is even cheaper in this Amazon deal, with the 64GB version down to under $300. View Deal

iPad Air | was $599 , now $519 at Amazon
Save over 13% on the latest iPad Air, which features Apple’s laptop-grade M1 chip and a 10.9-inch display. View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch | was $749 , now $599 at Walmart
The 11-inch iPad Pro is a portable powerhouse, and is $150 cheaper at Walmart with this huge deal. View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | was $1099 , now $899 at Amazon
Apple’s most expensive iPad has $200 in this huge Prime Early Access deal, and features a huge 12.9-inch display that’s perfect for work and play. View Deal

It’s perhaps fitting that Apple’s most expensive iPad sees the biggest discount, and the $200 saving on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch could be just what’s needed to pull the trigger. It has Apple’s laptop-quality M1 chip, and the most impressive tablet display we’ve seen. It also doubles as a very solid camera, too, although do expect your arms to get tired on prolonged picture sessions.

Its slightly smaller brother, the 11-inch iPad Pro, sees a significant discount at Walmart. It’s not quite as impressive display-wise, but it does match the larger model pound-for-pound and offers great value for money at $599.

The iPad Air is much the same as its Pro cousins, with a 10.9-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and the M1 chip. It comes in additional colors and offers excellent performance – particularly with Amazon’s price of $519.

Finally, don’t underestimate the base 10.2-inch iPad. It may only support the first-generation Apple Pencil and lack the M1 chip, but it’s still a remarkably capable device. Especially given it costs just $269 in this deal.

To take advantage of the Amazon deals, you’ll need to head over to Amazon’s sign-up page where the retailer is offering a 30-day trial of everything the service has to offer – including expanded delivery options, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music, and Prime Video, as well as the discounts mentioned here.

