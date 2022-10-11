ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Prime Day gaming PC deal was so good it sold out, but there's still a chance to buy

By Sam Loveridge
 3 days ago

If you're in the market for a Prime Day gaming PC deal, it's worth checking out this offer on an HP desktop PC. So good is this AMD HP Pavilion build for $389.99 at Amazon (was $759.99) it's actually sold out, but you can still add your name to the wishlist to ensure you're the first to know if people don't complete their order.

It comes with an AMD Radeon RX 5500 CPU, Ryzen 3 5300G GPU, 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM, so it's a good mid-range desktop PC. It even comes with a keyboard and mouse, so essentially you're good to go right outta the box - bar some kind of monitor or TV.

If you do miss out on this one, we're tracking all these October Prime Day gaming sales live right here, so if you're after more discounts check out all the latest gold.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deal

HP Pavilion gaming PC with AMD Radeon RX 5500, AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Processor, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD| $2,499.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon
Save $1,000 - The lowest ever price on this excellent 4K OLED TV, with all the features that PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers need, from 4K 120Hz HDMI ports to a Game Optimizer control panel for making your games play and look their best.
View Deal

For more Prime deals to tickle your wallet's fancy, we've got a whole host of hand picked savings in our Amazon Prime Day laptop sales live blog, including Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales and Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales .

