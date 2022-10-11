Read full article on original website
Related
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Get Microsoft Office for life for just $36 during our version of Prime Day
Stack CommerceMicrosoft Office Home and Business for Mac and Microsoft Office Professional for Windows are both on sale for just $35.99.
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
Facebook says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. Here's what you should do right now
Facebook parent Meta says malicious apps are stealing login credentials. These are the steps you should take right now if you downloaded one of them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Will it sell? Facebook owner Meta introduces $1,500 VR headset￼
Facebook parent Meta unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset Tuesday with the hope that people will soon be using it to work and play in the still-elusive place called the “metaverse."
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg is about to reveal Meta’s next VR headset
He bet his company on building the metaverse a year ago by rebranding Facebook to Meta. Now, it’s time for a progress update. During Meta’s annual Connect conference later today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reveal “Project Cambria,” the high-end VR headset he has been teasing in interviews and social media posts all year. The device is expected to focus on more than just VR by adding mixed reality, technology that blends the virtual and physical. Face and eye tracking will also enable more realistic avatars and higher-fidelity graphics. Expect a price point that is significantly higher than the Quest 2’s $399 price tag.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg takes veiled shots at Apple after releasing $1,499 VR headset
CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a spiel that suggested that he sees Apple as the company's main competitor in virtual and augmented reality. Zuckerberg's remarks mirror Facebook's ongoing complaints with how Apple manages the App Store for iPhones and iPads. Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday hinted that he sees Apple as Meta's...
CNET
Google Starts Testing Holographic Video Chats at Real Offices
Project Starline, Google's experimental technology using holographic light field displays to video chat with distant co-workers, is moving out of Google's offices and into some real corporate locations for testing starting this year. Google's Project Starline tech, announced last year at the company's I/O developer conference, uses giant light field...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
New Bose, Lexie Hearing Aid to Enter the Over-the-Counter Market
We'll be entering another world of hearing aids after a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration goes into effect on Oct. 17, which will allow many hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription. To get a leg up in the new market,...
Ars Technica
32 years in, Microsoft has decided to rebrand “Microsoft Office”
Microsoft Office was first released in 1990, and aside from Windows, it's probably the Microsoft product the general public has the most experience with. Individual apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook will all continue to exist, but starting now, the Office brand name these apps have all been grouped under will begin to go away, to be replaced by "Microsoft 365."
Vox
The $1,500 ticket to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, released its long-awaited new virtual reality headset on Tuesday during Meta Connect, its annual developer conference. The new headset, called the Quest Pro, is a high-end device meant to have functionality rivaling a computer. In his keynote on Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the new device “the next major step for VR” and “an important milestone on the path to building the metaverse.”
CNBC
Microsoft cloud leader Scott Guthrie says companies aren't holding off on cloud spending as inflation mounts
The European energy crisis is leading some organizations to quicken their pace of adopting cloud services, said Microsoft's Scott Guthrie. One organization increasing its Microsoft Azure cloud use has seen energy costs jump over 65%. His remarks suggest demand remains strong for cloud computing services that a handful of large...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Meta warns 1 million Facebook users who installed password-stealing apps
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Meta is warning 1 million Facebook users that their account information may have been compromised by third-party apps from Apple or Google’s stores. In a new report, the company’s security researchers say that in the last year they’ve identified more than 400 scammy apps designed to hijack users’ Facebook account credentials.
daystech.org
Microsoft Teams gains animated avatars and AI-powered recaps • TechCrunch
Teams Premium is an effort to simplify Teams pricing, which earlier than was disparate throughout a number of tiers. Microsoft says it expects it to value $10 per person monthly, with official pricing to come back as soon as Teams Premium is mostly obtainable. That’s greater than the lowest-cost Google Workspace plan, which prices $6 per person monthly, however cheaper than Zoom Pro ($15 per person monthly).
thenewscrypto.com
Microsoft Teamed With Meta to Initiate New Quest Pro
Microsoft software is currently made available in Meta’s VR. Meta’s Quest is a newly unveil Quest pro-VR headset that enables boardroom connections virtually. Meta platform has collaborated with Microsoft to integrate Microsoft Office 365 into Meta’s virtual reality (VR). And striving for firms to enter the virtual world. On October 11, at Meta’s Connect 2022 event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that its team video calling software will interact with Meta’s Quest. A newly released Quest pro-VR headset that allows individuals to connect digitally in a boardroom.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
Zuckerberg Takes Veiled Potshot At Apple After Launching Meta's VR Headset: 'Plausible They Want To Hinder Us'
Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the fact that he sees Apple Inc. AAPL as his company’s competitor in the “metaverse,” or virtual and augmented reality. What Happened: On Tuesday, Meta launched the latest VR device, Meta Quest Pro. It is the first headset...
TechCrunch
Google opens up Workspace with new integrations and APIs
It’s worth noting that Google already allowed for some integrations before. You’re likely familiar with add-one in Gmail, for example. But now Google argues that it is taking its “biggest steps yet in making Google Workspace the most open and extensible platform for users,” as the company described it in its press materials.
Microsoft launches new AI-powered graphics design app with DALL-E 2 built-in
Microsoft has today taken the wraps off a brand new Microsoft 365 application it calls "Microsoft Designer" that's designed to help users create social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more, quickly and easily.
CNET
Live Brain Cells in Dish Quickly Learn to Play Pong
Watch out, gamers. Scientists have created a worthy gaming opponent -- in a lab. An Australian-led team of researchers placed 800,000 live human and mouse brain cells into a dish, connected them to electrodes and a simulation of the classic game Pong. The scientists then watched as the biological conglomerate quickly taught itself the game and improved its play the more it practiced. They were able to follow along by converting the cellular responses into a visual depiction of the game that looks much like the original.
Comments / 0