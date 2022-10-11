ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mark Zuckerberg
The Verge

Mark Zuckerberg is about to reveal Meta’s next VR headset

He bet his company on building the metaverse a year ago by rebranding Facebook to Meta. Now, it’s time for a progress update. During Meta’s annual Connect conference later today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reveal “Project Cambria,” the high-end VR headset he has been teasing in interviews and social media posts all year. The device is expected to focus on more than just VR by adding mixed reality, technology that blends the virtual and physical. Face and eye tracking will also enable more realistic avatars and higher-fidelity graphics. Expect a price point that is significantly higher than the Quest 2’s $399 price tag.
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg takes veiled shots at Apple after releasing $1,499 VR headset

CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a spiel that suggested that he sees Apple as the company's main competitor in virtual and augmented reality. Zuckerberg's remarks mirror Facebook's ongoing complaints with how Apple manages the App Store for iPhones and iPads. Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday hinted that he sees Apple as Meta's...
CNET

Google Starts Testing Holographic Video Chats at Real Offices

Project Starline, Google's experimental technology using holographic light field displays to video chat with distant co-workers, is moving out of Google's offices and into some real corporate locations for testing starting this year. Google's Project Starline tech, announced last year at the company's I/O developer conference, uses giant light field...
Ars Technica

32 years in, Microsoft has decided to rebrand “Microsoft Office”

Microsoft Office was first released in 1990, and aside from Windows, it's probably the Microsoft product the general public has the most experience with. Individual apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook will all continue to exist, but starting now, the Office brand name these apps have all been grouped under will begin to go away, to be replaced by "Microsoft 365."
Vox

The $1,500 ticket to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, released its long-awaited new virtual reality headset on Tuesday during Meta Connect, its annual developer conference. The new headset, called the Quest Pro, is a high-end device meant to have functionality rivaling a computer. In his keynote on Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the new device “the next major step for VR” and “an important milestone on the path to building the metaverse.”
Engadget

Meta warns 1 million Facebook users who installed password-stealing apps

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Meta is warning 1 million Facebook users that their account information may have been compromised by third-party apps from Apple or Google’s stores. In a new report, the company’s security researchers say that in the last year they’ve identified more than 400 scammy apps designed to hijack users’ Facebook account credentials.
daystech.org

Microsoft Teams gains animated avatars and AI-powered recaps • TechCrunch

Teams Premium is an effort to simplify Teams pricing, which earlier than was disparate throughout a number of tiers. Microsoft says it expects it to value $10 per person monthly, with official pricing to come back as soon as Teams Premium is mostly obtainable. That’s greater than the lowest-cost Google Workspace plan, which prices $6 per person monthly, however cheaper than Zoom Pro ($15 per person monthly).
thenewscrypto.com

Microsoft Teamed With Meta to Initiate New Quest Pro

Microsoft software is currently made available in Meta’s VR. Meta’s Quest is a newly unveil Quest pro-VR headset that enables boardroom connections virtually. Meta platform has collaborated with Microsoft to integrate Microsoft Office 365 into Meta’s virtual reality (VR). And striving for firms to enter the virtual world. On October 11, at Meta’s Connect 2022 event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that its team video calling software will interact with Meta’s Quest. A newly released Quest pro-VR headset that allows individuals to connect digitally in a boardroom.
TechCrunch

Google opens up Workspace with new integrations and APIs

It’s worth noting that Google already allowed for some integrations before. You’re likely familiar with add-one in Gmail, for example. But now Google argues that it is taking its “biggest steps yet in making Google Workspace the most open and extensible platform for users,” as the company described it in its press materials.
CNET

Live Brain Cells in Dish Quickly Learn to Play Pong

Watch out, gamers. Scientists have created a worthy gaming opponent -- in a lab. An Australian-led team of researchers placed 800,000 live human and mouse brain cells into a dish, connected them to electrodes and a simulation of the classic game Pong. The scientists then watched as the biological conglomerate quickly taught itself the game and improved its play the more it practiced. They were able to follow along by converting the cellular responses into a visual depiction of the game that looks much like the original.
