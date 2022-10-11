Read full article on original website
Betterment offers four pricey and similar crypto portfolios
Roboadvisors aim to take the guesswork out of portfolio management, using a computer algorithm to determine the makeup of an individual's investments like stocks and bonds. And now they're picking up crypto. Driving the news: Betterment — one such roboadvisor with more than $30 billion in assets under management —...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Louisiana to remove $794 million from BlackRock funds over ESG drive
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Louisiana will pull $794 million out of BlackRock Inc's funds, state Treasurer John Schroder said on Wednesday, citing the asset management giant's push to embrace environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment strategies.
Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future
The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano
Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
zycrypto.com
The New “Riches Trap” Cryptocurrency Investors Should Beware Of
Australians lost more than A$113 million (approximately US$81.5 million) to cryptocurrency scams between Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in early June. According to the ACCC, Australians lost a total of A$205 million (approximately US$148 million) to various scams this year, a 166 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
Benzinga
Crypto, Sustainability Are Popular Among Young Investors: Bank of America Survey
Ownership of sustainable investments has doubled since 2018. 46% young investors own cryptos and 75% think that conventional stocks and bonds alone cannot produce above average returns. Digital assets and sustainability are popular among young investors. That's according to a new survey from Bank of America BAC, which determined that...
financefeeds.com
eToro says over a third of US investors are pulling back to cover household bills
“High-rate, high-inflation environments can be painful, so it’s no wonder investors are shifting their priorities.”. Social trading paltform eToro has released its quarterly Retail Investor Beat, which revealed retail investor confidence has fallen, but 61% are still confident in their portfolios. The report adds that investors are more defensive,...
dailyhodl.com
$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report
US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
dailyhodl.com
Bitwise CEO Says Fortunes To Be Made As Bitcoin Gears Up for New Bull Market Cycle
The chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto index fund manager says the firm’s clients are positioning themselves for the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull cycle. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says that 2022 has certainly been a bear market for crypto, but that he sees an increased amount of interest from clients.
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
Hickenlooper calls for crypto securities rules from SEC
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) is urging the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) to issue regulations for digital asset securities through a transparent notice-and-comment regulatory process. In a letter sent to the SEC on Thursday, Hickenlooper wrote that existing laws and regulations do not apply to how crypto assets are being...
blockworks.co
Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
Keep Waiting For That Bitcoin Spot ETF: SEC Rejects WisdomTree - Again
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again stalled the launch of WisdomTree's Bitcoin spot ETF. “The Commission concludes that BZX has not met its burden under the Exchange Act and the Commission’s Rules of Practice,” the order stated. The exchange has not proven that its...
ValueWalk
Collapse Of Cathie Wood And ARKK Was ‘Coming’, Says Big Short Star Michael Burry
Michael Burry said he predicted the sharp decline in the Ark Innovation ETF (NYMARKET:ARKK), the legendary Big Short investor wrote in a deleted tweet. Cathie Wood’s popular ETF increased by fourfold in value in the period from March 2020 to February 2021, with all of those gains now gone amid the current market downturn.
financefeeds.com
BUX Europe elevates Jean-Raphael Nahas to lead derivatives app Stryk
BUX Europe Ltd (formerly Hua Ren Cyprus Financial Limited) has promoted Jean-Raphael Nahas to take on an expanded role as managing director of its derivatives trading business, Stryk. Earlier in March, BUX rebranded its derivatives trading app from BUX X to Stryk to reflect the enhancement of the platform focused...
